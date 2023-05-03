Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Cocktail Reception
The awards will be presented on May 22nd at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
A reception was held for the nominees last night, May 2, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!
Jared Grimes (Funny Girl) will host this year's Chita Rivera Awards.
At the Awards, John Kander with receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, with receive the Ambassadors For The Arts Award.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Patrick Pacheco and Chita Rivera
Dylis Croman and Charlotte d'Amboise
Karli Dinardo, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki and Kolton Krouse
Ioana Alfonso, Mattie Love and Nando Morland
The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" Devin Richey, Tatiana Lofton, Deandre Sevon, Jess LeProtto and Makai Hernandez
Tony D'Alelio and Aydin Eyikan
The Cast of "Dancin' " (Top Row L-R) Ioana Alfonso, Mattie Love, Nando Morland, Jovan Dansberry, Kolton Krouse, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Karli Dinardo, Neka Zang and Dylis Croman (Bottom Row L-R) Tony D'Alelio, Pedro Garza, Jacob Guzman, Peter John Chursin and Aydin Eyikan
The Cast of "& Juliet" Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Jennifer Weber, Bobby Pocket Horner and Megan Kane
Casey Nicholaw, Ben Cook and Devon Hadsell
Chita Rivera and Charlotte d'Amboise
"New York, New York" Cast Leo Moctezuma and Bryan J. Cortes
Producer/President Joe Lanteri
Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley
The Cast of "& Juliet" (Top Row L-R) Daniel J Maldonado, Taernan Tunnicliffe, Megan Kane, Jennifer Weber, Bobby Pocket Horner, Michael Ivan Carrier and Veronica Otim (Bottom Row L-R) Matt Raffy, Alaina Vi Maderal and Jasmine Rafael
"Only Gold" Cast Ryan Steele and Gaby Diaz
Charlie Williams and Ryan Steele
"Only Gold" Cast Jacob Guzman, Ryan Steele, Gaby Diaz and Ida Saki
"Some Like It Hot" Cast Amber Owens, Abby Matsusaka, Devon Hadsell and TyNia René Brandon
Charlotte d'Amboise, Robert Montano, Chita Rivera and Dylis Croman
Robert Montano, Chita Rivera and Dylis Croman