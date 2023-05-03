Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Cocktail Reception

The awards will be presented on May 22nd at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

May. 03, 2023  

Nominations for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were announced just last week, and will be presented on May 22nd at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park).

A reception was held for the nominees last night, May 2, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Jared Grimes (Funny Girl) will host this year's Chita Rivera Awards.

At the Awards, John Kander with receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, with receive the Ambassadors For The Arts Award.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Chita Rivera

Patrick Pacheco and Chita Rivera

Dylis Croman and Charlotte d'Amboise

Karli Dinardo, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki and Kolton Krouse

Ioana Alfonso, Mattie Love and Nando Morland

David Guzman and Jacob Guzman

The Cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" Devin Richey, Tatiana Lofton, Deandre Sevon, Jess LeProtto and Makai Hernandez

Tony D'Alelio and Aydin Eyikan

The Cast of "Dancin' " (Top Row L-R) Ioana Alfonso, Mattie Love, Nando Morland, Jovan Dansberry, Kolton Krouse, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Karli Dinardo, Neka Zang and Dylis Croman (Bottom Row L-R) Tony D'Alelio, Pedro Garza, Jacob Guzman, Peter John Chursin and Aydin Eyikan

The Cast of "& Juliet" Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Jennifer Weber, Bobby Pocket Horner and Megan Kane

Casey Nicholaw

Casey Nicholaw, Ben Cook and Devon Hadsell

Chita Rivera and Charlotte d'Amboise

"New York, New York" Cast Leo Moctezuma and Bryan J. Cortes

Producer/President Joe Lanteri

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley

The Cast of "& Juliet" (Top Row L-R) Daniel J Maldonado, Taernan Tunnicliffe, Megan Kane, Jennifer Weber, Bobby Pocket Horner, Michael Ivan Carrier and Veronica Otim (Bottom Row L-R) Matt Raffy, Alaina Vi Maderal and Jasmine Rafael

"Only Gold" Cast Ryan Steele and Gaby Diaz

Charlie Williams and Ryan Steele

"Only Gold" Cast Jacob Guzman, Ryan Steele, Gaby Diaz and Ida Saki

"Some Like It Hot" Cast Amber Owens, Abby Matsusaka, Devon Hadsell and TyNia René Brandon

"Some Like It Hot" Cast Amber Owens, Abby Matsusaka, Devon Hadsell and TyNia René Brandon

Charlotte d'Amboise, Robert Montano, Chita Rivera and Dylis Croman

Robert Montano, Chita Rivera and Dylis Croman

Chita Rivera and Rosie Bentinck




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

