Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Cocktail Reception

Nominations for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards were announced just last week, and will be presented on May 22nd at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park).

A reception was held for the nominees last night, May 2, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Jared Grimes (Funny Girl) will host this year's Chita Rivera Awards.

At the Awards, John Kander with receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, with receive the Ambassadors For The Arts Award.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas