Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala

The event was held Monday, September 11, 2023 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

The American Theatre Wing 2023 Gala Celebration was held last night, September 11, 2023 at Cipriani 42nd Street. Performers incldued Oscar nominee & Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Grammy Award-winning rock icon Melissa Etheridge, Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess, “American Idol” star and Broadway favorite Justin Guarini, Tony Award winner LaChanze, Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, and Tony Award nominees Shoshana BeanBrandon Victor DixonJudy KuhnLilli Cooper, and Eddie Cooper.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The Gala honored “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry." From dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies and swings who go into a show with little to no notice and don’t miss a beat, to makeup artists responsible for the flawless faces seen on stage, and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form, the 2023 Gala celebrates members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve.

All of the proceeds from the Gala will go directly to the American Theatre Wing’s programs, including The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, The Jonathan Larson Grants, Springboard to Design, and producing ATW’s Masterclass Series. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Stewart F, Lane and Bonnie Comley

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Bonnie Comley

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Heather A. Hitchens and Bill Berlin

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
J, Harrion Ghee and Kenny Nunez

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Meg Fofonoff

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
John King and Michael Joseph

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Dorothy Petersen and L. Morgan Lee

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
L. Morgan Lee

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Julie White

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Julie White

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Norm Lewis

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Norm Lewis

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
LaChanze and Norm Lewis

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
La Change and Norm Lewis

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
LaChanze

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
La Chanze and Dr. Michael J. Pitman

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Felix Cisneros and Heather A. Hitchens

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper, Sara Jayne Darneille and Eddie Cooper

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Chuck Cooper and Lilli Cooper

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Alia Jones-Harvey

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Jason Michael Webb

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Jason Michael Webb

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Adriane Lenox and Zane Mark

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Adriane Lenox and Zane Mark

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Norm Lewis and Zane Mark

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Norm Lewis, Adriane Lenox and Zane Mark

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
CeCe Black

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Julie Halston and Richard Hester

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Kate Wilson

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Julie Halston and David Rockwell

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
David Rockwell

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and James Latus

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Kenny Leon

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Jack Waddell and Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Johnny Perlaza and Justin David Sullivan

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Justin Guarini

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Justin David Sullivan

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
LaTanya Richardson

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
LaTanya Richardson

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
LaTanya Richardson and Beverly Jenkions

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
LaTanya Richardson and Frank DiLella

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
LaTanya Richardson and Robyn Coles

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Robyn Coles, Beverly Jenkins and LaTanya Richardson

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Robyn Coles, Beverly Jenkins, LaTanya Richardson and John Kristiansen

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
David Henry Hwang

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Binta Niambi and David Henry Hwang

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
LaTanya Richardson , John Kristiansen, Janę Krakowski and Robyn Coles

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
LaTanya Richardson , John Kristiansen and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Danielle Brooks

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Danielle Brooks

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kate Wilson and Danielle Brooks

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Salisha Thomas

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Justin Guarini and Salisha Thomas

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Leigh Silverman

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Patti LuPone with Patricia White, Joan Lader and The McDonough Family

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Patti LuPone

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Patti LuPone

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Kelli O'Hara and Erica Tuchman

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Tittus Burgess

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Tituss Burgess and Bobby Wooten III

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Adrienne Warren

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Adrienne Warren

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Adrienne Warren and Verna Hobson

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Shoshana Bean and Jey Noore

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Kimberly Immanuel

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Ariana DeBose, Kenny Nunez and J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Melissa Etheridge and Rebecca McBee

Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala
Melissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem



