Photos: Inside the 2023 American Theatre Wing Gala

The event was held Monday, September 11, 2023 at Cipriani 42nd Street.
POPULAR
The American Theatre Wing 2023 Gala Celebration was held last night, September 11, 2023 at Cipriani 42nd Street. Performers incldued Oscar nominee & Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Grammy Award-winning rock icon Melissa Etheridge, Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess, “American Idol” star and Broadway favorite Justin Guarini, Tony Award winner LaChanze, Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, and Tony Award nominees Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Judy Kuhn, Lilli Cooper, and Eddie Cooper.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!
The Gala honored “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry." From dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies and swings who go into a show with little to no notice and don’t miss a beat, to makeup artists responsible for the flawless faces seen on stage, and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form, the 2023 Gala celebrates members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve.
All of the proceeds from the Gala will go directly to the American Theatre Wing’s programs, including The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, The Jonathan Larson Grants, Springboard to Design, and producing ATW’s Masterclass Series.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Stewart F, Lane and Bonnie Comley
Heather A. Hitchens and Bill Berlin
J, Harrion Ghee and Kenny Nunez
Meg Fofonoff
John King and Michael Joseph
Dorothy Petersen and L. Morgan Lee
L. Morgan Lee
LaChanze and Norm Lewis
La Change and Norm Lewis
LaChanze
La Chanze and Dr. Michael J. Pitman
Felix Cisneros and Heather A. Hitchens
Chuck Cooper, Lilli Cooper, Sara Jayne Darneille and Eddie Cooper
Alia Jones-Harvey
Norm Lewis and Zane Mark
Norm Lewis, Adriane Lenox and Zane Mark
Julie Halston and Richard Hester
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Kate Wilson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Julie Halston and David Rockwell
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and James Latus
Jack Waddell and Brandon Victor Dixon
Johnny Perlaza and Justin David Sullivan
LaTanya Richardson
LaTanya Richardson
LaTanya Richardson and Beverly Jenkions
LaTanya Richardson and Frank DiLella
LaTanya Richardson and Robyn Coles
Robyn Coles, Beverly Jenkins and LaTanya Richardson
Robyn Coles, Beverly Jenkins, LaTanya Richardson and John Kristiansen
Binta Niambi and David Henry Hwang
LaTanya Richardson , John Kristiansen, Janę Krakowski and Robyn Coles
LaTanya Richardson , John Kristiansen and Jane Krakowski
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kate Wilson and Danielle Brooks
Justin Guarini and Salisha Thomas
Patti LuPone with Patricia White, Joan Lader and The McDonough Family
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis A. Miranda, Jr.
LaTanya Richardson Jackson and J. Harrison Ghee
Kelli O'Hara and Erica Tuchman
Tittus Burgess
Tituss Burgess and Bobby Wooten III
Adrienne Warren and Verna Hobson
Shoshana Bean and Jey Noore
Ariana DeBose, Kenny Nunez and J. Harrison Ghee
Melissa Etheridge and Rebecca McBee
Play Broadway Games
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You