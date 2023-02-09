Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Last night was the official opening night of the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions' The Lehman Trilogy at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet, as well as the post-show party at The Londoner hotel! Those in attendance include Sam Mendes, Kit Connor, Joanna Scanlan and Pearl Mackie. The production runs in the West End until 20 May 2023.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by multi-award-winning director, Sam Mendes with set design by Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy is an extraordinary feat of storytelling told in three parts on a single evening.

Michael Balogun, Hadley Fraser and Nigel Lindsay play the Lehman brothers, and a cast of characters including their sons and grandsons. They are joined by pianist, Yshani Perinpanayagam.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce