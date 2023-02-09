Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

The production runs in the West End until 20 May 2023.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Last night was the official opening night of the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions' The Lehman Trilogy at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet, as well as the post-show party at The Londoner hotel! Those in attendance include Sam Mendes, Kit Connor, Joanna Scanlan and Pearl Mackie. The production runs in the West End until 20 May 2023.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by multi-award-winning director, Sam Mendes with set design by Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy is an extraordinary feat of storytelling told in three parts on a single evening.

Michael Balogun, Hadley Fraser and Nigel Lindsay play the Lehman brothers, and a cast of characters including their sons and grandsons. They are joined by pianist, Yshani Perinpanayagam.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy

The Lehman Trilogy
Adjoa Andoh

The Lehman Trilogy
Ben Power

The Lehman Trilogy
Emma D'arcy

The Lehman Trilogy
Es Devlin

The Lehman Trilogy
Freya Mavor

The Lehman Trilogy
Giles Terera

The Lehman Trilogy
Joanna Scanlan

The Lehman Trilogy
Kadiff Kirwan

The Lehman Trilogy
Kit Connor

The Lehman Trilogy
Lucrezia Millarini

The Lehman Trilogy
Pearl Mackie

The Lehman Trilogy
Rosalie Craig

The Lehman Trilogy
Sagar Radia, Nicholas Bishop & Jes Macallan

The Lehman Trilogy
Sam Mendes

The Lehman Trilogy
Tina Daheley



BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of Sam Mendes THE LEHMAN TRILOGY? Photo
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Make of Sam Mendes' THE LEHMAN TRILOGY?
The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions’ The Lehman Trilogy makes a triumphant return to London following an acclaimed season in Los Angeles and a highly lauded run on Broadway, winning 5 Tony Awards® including Best Play. Directed by Academy Award®, Tony Award® and Golden Globe winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy features a cast of three playing the Lehman brothers, their sons and grandsons, in an extraordinary feat of story-telling told in three parts on a single evening. Hailed by The New York Times as 'a genuinely epic production', The Lehman Trilogy is the story of a family and a company that changed the world.
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, Gillian Lynne Theatre Photo
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Sam Mendes' The Lehman Trilogy has criss-crossed the Atlantic since 2008, picking up numerous nominations and awards along the way. An epic history of Western capitalism and a masterclass in theatrical storytelling, it now makes a dazzling return to the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.
Photos: First Look at THE LEHMAN TRILOGY as it Returns to London Photo
Photos: First Look at THE LEHMAN TRILOGY as it Returns to London
The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions’ critically acclaimed, five-time Tony Award® winning production of The Lehman Trilogy has returned to London. Check out all new photos of the cast here!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko Marches Her Mardi Gras Band Out At Birdland!Photos: FUNNY GIRL Star Julie Benko Marches Her Mardi Gras Band Out At Birdland!
February 8, 2023

On Monday, February 6, Broadway’s Funny Girl Julie Benko marched her band out at Birdland in celebration of Mardi Gras!
Alan Cumming Will Direct Jacob Storms in TENNESSEE RISING Off-BroadwayAlan Cumming Will Direct Jacob Storms in TENNESSEE RISING Off-Broadway
February 8, 2023

The newly renovated AMT Theater in midtown will host the Off-Broadway Premiere of TENNESSEE RISING: THE DAWN OF TENNESSEE WILLIAMS. This solo play is written and performed by Jacob Storms and directed by Alan Cumming.
Video: Get a First Look at Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla & More in HERCULES at Paper Mill PlayhouseVideo: Get a First Look at Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla & More in HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse
February 8, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse, starring Bradley Gibson, Shuler Hensley, Isabelle McCalla and James Monroe Iglehart.
Video: Lea Michele Jokes That She Will 'Learn to Read' Before Barbra Streisand's Memoir ReleaseVideo: Lea Michele Jokes That She Will 'Learn to Read' Before Barbra Streisand's Memoir Release
February 8, 2023

Joking about the rumors claiming she can't read, Lea Michele took to TikTok to say that she has '265 days to learn to read' before Barbra Streisand's memoir is released.
Kids' Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for ALADDIN, HAMILTON, WICKED & MoreKids' Night on Broadway Tickets Now On Sale for ALADDIN, HAMILTON, WICKED & More
February 8, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for Kids’ Night on Broadway in New York City on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Kids’ Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids and teens ages 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.
share