Photos: Inside Opening Night of CORNELIA STREET Off-Broadway

On Tuesday, February 14, Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the Opening Night of Cornelia Street, a world premiere musical with a book by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel, choreography by two-time "Bessie Award" winner Hope Boykin, and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe.

Cornelia Street is now open and playing a limited engagement through Sunday, March 5th Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Cornelia Street features George Abud (The Band's Visit), two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Gizel Jiménez (Netflix's Tick, Tick... Boom!, Wicked), Jordan Lage (American Buffalo), Kevyn Morrow (Hadestown), Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Lena Pepe (Off-Broadway Debut), and Ben Rosenfield ("Mrs. America").

In a back street in the West Village, Jacob Towney tries to save the restaurant that has been his home for longer than he can remember and release his daughter to the life he dreams she can have. His place is a home for the odd ghosts of the Village. It is out of place and out of time and running out of luck.

Cornelia Street features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Chris Fenwick, orchestrations by John Clancy, music contractor Antoine Silverman, and casting by The Telsey Office; Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Jennifer Rogers will serve as the production stage manager.