Photos: Inside Opening Night of CORNELIA STREET Off-Broadway

Cornelia Street is now open and playing a limited engagement through Sunday, March 5th Off-Broadway.

Feb. 16, 2023  

On Tuesday, February 14, Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the Opening Night of Cornelia Street, a world premiere musical with a book by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens, music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel, choreography by two-time "Bessie Award" winner Hope Boykin, and directed by Tony Award nominee Neil Pepe.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Cornelia Street is now open and playing a limited engagement through Sunday, March 5th Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Cornelia Street features George Abud (The Band's Visit), two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Gizel Jiménez (Netflix's Tick, Tick... Boom!, Wicked), Jordan Lage (American Buffalo), Kevyn Morrow (Hadestown), Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Lena Pepe (Off-Broadway Debut), and Ben Rosenfield ("Mrs. America").

In a back street in the West Village, Jacob Towney tries to save the restaurant that has been his home for longer than he can remember and release his daughter to the life he dreams she can have. His place is a home for the odd ghosts of the Village. It is out of place and out of time and running out of luck.

Cornelia Street features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Chris Fenwick, orchestrations by John Clancy, music contractor Antoine Silverman, and casting by The Telsey Office; Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Jennifer Rogers will serve as the production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

Cornelia Street
The cast of Cornelia Street: (l-r) Norbert Leo Butz (Jacob), Jordan Lage (Daniel McCourt), Gizel Jiménez (Misty), Mary Beth Peil (Sarah), Ben Rosenfield (John), Lena Pepe (Patti), Esteban Andres Cruz (Philip), Kevyn Morrow (Marty) and George Abud (William)

Cornelia Street
(l-r) Neil Pepe (Director, Artistic Director), Mark Eitzel (Music & Lyrics), Jordan Lage (Daniel McCourt), Norbert Leo Butz (Jacob), Simon Stephens (Book), Gizel Jiménez (Misty), Mary Beth Peil (Sarah), Hope Boykin (Choreographer), Ben Rosenfield (John), Lena Pepe (Patti), Esteban Andres Cruz (Philip), Kevyn Morrow (Marty) and George Abud (William) and Simone Allen (Conductor)

Cornelia Street
The cast and creative team of Cornelia Street

Cornelia Street
Mary Beth Peil (Sarah)

Cornelia Street
Norbert Leo Butz (Jacob)

Cornelia Street
Kevyn Morrow (Marty)

Cornelia Street
Lena Pepe (Patti)

Cornelia Street
Esteban Andres Cruz (Philip)

Cornelia Street
Gizel Jiménez (Misty)

Cornelia Street
Jordan Lage (Daniel McCourt)

Cornelia Street
Ben Rosenfield (John)

Cornelia Street
George Abud (William)

Cornelia Street
(l-r) Mark Eitzel (Music & Lyrics), Hope Boykin (Choreographer), Simon Stephens (Book) and Neil Pepe (Director, Artistic Director)

Cornelia Street
(l-r) Mark Eitzel (Music & Lyrics) and Simon Stephens (Book)

Cornelia Street
Mark Eitzel (Music & Lyrics) and the Cornelia Street Band


