Photos: Inside Actors' Equity Association's Unite the Road Campaign at SIX, FROZEN & More

Actors' Equity Association returns to the bargaining table today as they negotiate a new touring agreement with The Broadway League. The actors and stage managers on the road who bring Broadway to communities across North America are united in seeking fair pay, appropriate housing and per diem and sufficient coverage to ensure that the show can go on when individuals cannot. The union has announced intention to strike if a fair deal cannot be reached with The Broadway League.

Over the weekend, Equity members leafletted outside performances of Frozen, Les Misérables, Six and Into the Woods in Milwaukee, Durham and Philadelphia, talking with audience members and sharing their experiences as artists on tour.

You can see photos from across the country below!