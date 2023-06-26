Photos: Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Celebrates Opening Night

Immersive Everywhere’s production of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show just opened off-Broadway yesterday, June 25. Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, the UK’s longest-running immersive production makes its American and New York debut in Gatsby Mansion in the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The company of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show includes Joél Acosta as Jay Gatsby (Aloha Boricua), Rob Brinkmann as Nick Carraway (Oklahoma at Mac-Haydn Theatre), Jillian Anne Abaya as Daisy Buchanan (“Asleep, Awake”), Shahzeb Hussain as Tom Buchanan (Tammany Hall), Stephanie Rocío as Jordan Baker (Hurts to Hate You A Little at The Wild Project), Keivon Akbari as George Wilson (Tosca Tehran at Atlantic Theater Company), Claire Saunders as Myrtle Wilson (Importance of Being Earnest), Mya Rosado-Tran as Charlie McKee (Off-Broadway debut), Nicholas Caycedo as Joey (Good Morning New York), Kiki Burns as Lucille (Legally Blonde at CDA Summer Theatre), Anika Braganza as Gilda (singer, songwriter with The Braganza Sisters), Charlie Marcus as Meyer Wolfsheim (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Jeremiah Ginn as Owl Eyes (Murder For Two), and Stephanie Cha as Kitty Klipspringer (Mr. Holland’s Opus at Ogunquit Playhouse), and stage managers Kristin Dwyer (Production Stage Manager), Giles T. Horne (Assistant Stage Manager), Emily Venezia (Assistant Stage Manager) and Rachael Wilkin (Assistant Stage Manager).

In addition to Alexander Wright (Adaptor and Director), the creative and design team includes Tara Ocon (Resident Director), Holly Beasley- Garrigan (Choreographer), Casey Jay Andrews (Set Design), Shoko Kambara (US Art Director), Faye Armon-Troncoso & Lauren Helpern, Butter Designs (Set Decoration & Props), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Phil Grainger (UK Sound Design), Peter Fitzgerald (US Sound Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume Design), Tom Schall (Fight Director), Claire McKenzie (Music Director) and The Casting Collaborative - Jason Styres & Gregory Jafari Van Acker (Casting). The original score was composed and produced by Glen Andrew Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangements and additional composition by David Sims.

Gatsby Mansion in the Park Central Hotel New York space has been transformed into a new immersive nightspot. With its own private entrance on 55th Street and Seventh Avenue, visitors will directly enter Gatsby Mansion. A complete renovation covering over 16,000 square feet of the Park Central Hotel New York ballroom space will deliver audiences into a fully immersive and enthralling world of music, stories and wonders straight out of the 1920s.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski