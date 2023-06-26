Photos: Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Celebrates Opening Night

Immersive Everywhere’s The Great Gatsby is running at the Park Central Hotel New York.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 2 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 4 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert

Immersive Everywhere’s production of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show just opened off-Broadway yesterday, June 25. Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, the UK’s longest-running immersive production makes its American and New York debut in Gatsby Mansion in the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

The company of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show includes Joél Acosta as Jay Gatsby (Aloha Boricua), Rob Brinkmann as Nick Carraway (Oklahoma at Mac-Haydn Theatre), Jillian Anne Abaya as Daisy Buchanan (“Asleep, Awake”), Shahzeb Hussain as Tom Buchanan (Tammany Hall), Stephanie Rocío as Jordan Baker (Hurts to Hate You A Little at The Wild Project), Keivon Akbari as George Wilson (Tosca Tehran at Atlantic Theater Company), Claire Saunders as Myrtle Wilson (Importance of Being Earnest), Mya Rosado-Tran as Charlie McKee (Off-Broadway debut), Nicholas Caycedo as Joey (Good Morning New York), Kiki Burns as Lucille (Legally Blonde at CDA Summer Theatre), Anika Braganza as Gilda (singer, songwriter with The Braganza Sisters), Charlie Marcus as Meyer Wolfsheim (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Jeremiah Ginn as Owl Eyes (Murder For Two), and Stephanie Cha as Kitty Klipspringer (Mr. Holland’s Opus at Ogunquit Playhouse), and stage managers Kristin Dwyer (Production Stage Manager), Giles T. Horne (Assistant Stage Manager), Emily Venezia (Assistant Stage Manager) and Rachael Wilkin (Assistant Stage Manager). 

In addition to Alexander Wright (Adaptor and Director), the creative and design team includes Tara Ocon (Resident Director), Holly Beasley- Garrigan (Choreographer), Casey Jay Andrews (Set Design), Shoko Kambara (US Art Director), Faye Armon-Troncoso & Lauren Helpern, Butter Designs (Set Decoration & Props), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Phil Grainger (UK Sound Design), Peter Fitzgerald (US Sound Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume Design), Tom Schall (Fight Director), Claire McKenzie (Music Director) and The Casting Collaborative - Jason Styres & Gregory Jafari Van Acker (Casting). The original score was composed and produced by Glen Andrew Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangements and additional composition by David Sims. 

Gatsby Mansion in the Park Central Hotel New York space has been transformed into a new immersive nightspot. With its own private entrance on 55th Street and Seventh Avenue, visitors will directly enter Gatsby Mansion. A complete renovation covering over 16,000 square feet of the Park Central Hotel New York ballroom space will deliver audiences into a fully immersive and enthralling world of music, stories and wonders straight out of the 1920s.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The Great Gatsby
Claire Saunders

The Great Gatsby
Claire Saunders

The Great Gatsby
Joél Acosta

The Great Gatsby
Joél Acosta

The Great Gatsby
Charlie Marcus

The Great Gatsby
Charlie Marcus

The Great Gatsby
Charlie Marcus, Shahzeb Hussain

The Great Gatsby
Shahzeb Hussain

The Great Gatsby
Shahzeb Hussain

The Great Gatsby
Jeremiah Ginn

The Great Gatsby
Jeremiah Ginn

The Great Gatsby
Rob Brinkmann

The Great Gatsby
Rob Brinkmann

The Great Gatsby
Mya Rosado-Tran, Jillian Anne Abaya, Charlie Marcus, Stephanie Rocio, Rob Brinkmann

The Great Gatsby
Stephanie Rocio

The Great Gatsby
Stephanie Rocio

The Great Gatsby
Jillian Anne Abaya

The Great Gatsby
Jillian Anne Abaya

The Great Gatsby
Mya Rosado-Tran

The Great Gatsby
Mya Rosado-Tran

The Great Gatsby
Stephanie Cha

The Great Gatsby
Stephanie Cha

The Great Gatsby
Kiki Burns

The Great Gatsby
Kiki Burns

The Great Gatsby
Keivon Akbari

The Great Gatsby
Keivon Akbari

The Great Gatsby
Anika Braganza

The Great Gatsby
Anika Braganza

The Great Gatsby
Nicholas Caycedo

The Great Gatsby
Nicholas Caycedo

The Great Gatsby
The cast of THE GREAT GATSBY

The Great Gatsby
Joél Acosta, Jillian Anne Abaya

The Great Gatsby
Jillian Anne Abaya, Shahzeb Hussain

The Great Gatsby
Nicholas Caycedo, Kiki Burns, Anika Braganza, Jeremiah Ginn

The Great Gatsby
Keivon Akbari, Claire Saunders

The Great Gatsby
Shahzeb Hussain, Claire Saunders

The Great Gatsby
Rob Brinkmann, Stephanie Rocio

The Great Gatsby
Stephanie Cha, Stephanie Rocio



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos & Video: Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW Photo
Photos & Video: Inside THE GREAT GATSBY - THE IMMERSIVE SHOW

Check out new footage and images of The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show!

2
Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Announces New Preview And Opening Night Dates Photo
Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Announces New Preview And Opening Night Dates

Immersive Everywhere's critically acclaimed immersive production of The Great Gatsby will now begin performances on June 6, ahead of an official opening night on June 25, 2023. Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, the UK's longest-running immersive production will make its American and New York debut at The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel.  

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... (read more about this author)

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MANPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Photos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the GreenPhotos: Inside the Public Theater's Gala on the Green
Photos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk AwardsPhotos: Inside the 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Photos: Go Inside The 2nd Annual BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY Awards!Photos: Go Inside The 2nd Annual BLACK WOMEN ON BROADWAY Awards!

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS Video
Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Video
Watch Vosk, Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe Video
Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You