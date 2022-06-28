Photos: High School Theatre Shines at the 13th Annual Jimmy Awards

The best of Broadway was gathered last night at the Minskoff Theatre, not for a performance of The Lion King, but to celebrate high school theatre at its finest. The winners of the thirteenth annual Jimmy Awards were determined and announced at the first in-person ceremony in three years.

The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to Kendall Becerra, The Broadway San Diego Awards (San Diego, CA) and Nicholas Barrón, Las Casas Foundation's Joci Awards (San Antonio, TX). Both winners were presented with a check for $25,000 to further their education.

The Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships to date. This year, a total of twenty awards and scholarships were available to participants.

Check out photos from inside the big night below and click here to watch highlights!