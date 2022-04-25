Photos: Harvey Fierstein, Matthew Broderick, Sas Goldberg and Max Jenkins Visit the Bravo Clubhouse

Matthew Broderick and Harvey Fierstein sat down with Andy Cohen on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE to discuss their current Broadway endeavors. GUest bartenders for the episode were the stars of MCC's Which Way to the Stage, Sas Goldberg and Max Jenkins.

Broderick, who is currently starring in Plaza Suite on Broadway, discussed the A-list audience members who attended The Producers, why he was never featured alongside his wife and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City, and more.

Fierstein, who wrote the book for the new Broadway revival of Funny Girl, gave his takes on some classic Broadway performances, on Mrs. Doubtfire coming to Broadway, the letter Barbra Streisand gave to Beanie Feldstein, and more.

Click here to watch clips from their appearance and check out photos from the Bravo Clubhouse below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas