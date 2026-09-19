Photos: Happy Days to Open at Loading Dock Theatre in Brooklyn

Brave New World Repertory Theatre presents a rare revival of Samuel Beckett's classic 'Happy Days,' featuring real-life married couple Claire Beckman and John Edmond Morgan as Winnie and Willie. Buried waist-deep in a scorched mound of apocalyptic waste, a middle-aged woman clings to her daily rituals with relentless optimism as her world closes in around her. Written during the Cold War, when the image of a barren landscape evoked the shadow of nuclear annihilation, Beckett's play has evolved into a stark metaphor for the current climate crisis, political paralysis, and society's seeming inability to break free of patterns that harm ourselves and the planet. The female-led production is directed by Jade King Carroll, artistic director of Chautauqua Theater Company, and runs September 17-October 3 at the intimate Loading Dock Theatre on Tillary Street in downtown Brooklyn.

Photo Credit: Mikiodo



Photo Credit: Mikiodo

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 42 Days 10 Hrs 13 Min 37 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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