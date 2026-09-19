Photos: Happy Days to Open at Loading Dock Theatre in Brooklyn
Directed by Jade King Carroll, the production stars real-life married couple Beckman and Morgan at the intimate Loading Dock Theatre on Tillary Street.
Brave New World Repertory Theatre presents a rare revival of Samuel Beckett's classic 'Happy Days,' featuring real-life married couple Claire Beckman and John Edmond Morgan as Winnie and Willie. Buried waist-deep in a scorched mound of apocalyptic waste, a middle-aged woman clings to her daily rituals with relentless optimism as her world closes in around her. Written during the Cold War, when the image of a barren landscape evoked the shadow of nuclear annihilation, Beckett's play has evolved into a stark metaphor for the current climate crisis, political paralysis, and society's seeming inability to break free of patterns that harm ourselves and the planet. The female-led production is directed by Jade King Carroll, artistic director of Chautauqua Theater Company, and runs September 17-October 3 at the intimate Loading Dock Theatre on Tillary Street in downtown Brooklyn.
Photo Credit: Mikiodo
Photo Credit: Mikiodo
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