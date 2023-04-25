Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: HAMILTON Releases New Block of Tickets and All New Production Photos!

Tickets are now available for performances on Broadway through December 30, 2023.

Apr. 25, 2023  

HAMILTON has announced that tickets are now available for performances on Broadway through December 30, 2023. Tickets range from $99 to $229 with premiums starting from $249. Plus, all new production photos of the current Broadway company have just been released. Check out the photos below!

Miguel Cervantes leads the company as Alexander Hamilton. He is joined by Jared Dixon as Aaron Burr; Julia Estrada as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Tamar Greene as George Washington; Jennie Harney-Fleming as Angelica Schuyler; Euan Morton as King George III; Stephanie Jae Park as Eliza Hamilton; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Ebrin R. Stanley as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The ensemble includes Aaron J. Albano, Adam Ali-Perez, Amanda Braun, Taylor Broadard, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Yossi Chaikin, Trey Curtis, Marc delaCruz, Jennifer Geller, Shonica Gooden, David Guzman, Abby Jaros, Thayne Jasperson, Jimmie "JJ" Jeter, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Tyler McKenzie, Johanna Moise, Preston Mui, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Kim Taylor, Cherry Torres, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters, and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.

Immediately following Labor Day, beginning September 5, 2023 HAMILTON's regular playing schedule will be modified with all evening performances beginning at 7:00pm; Wednesday & Saturday matinees at 1:00pm; and Sunday performances at 1:00pm & 7:00pm on two show days or 2:oopm on single show days.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​®​, Grammy​®​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.






Related Stories
Photos: Senator Amy Klobuchar Welcome HAMILTON To Minnesota Photo
Photos: Senator Amy Klobuchar Welcome HAMILTON To Minnesota
United States Senator Amy Klobuchar took to the historic Orpheum Theatre stage in Minneapolis last night to welcome the musical Hamilton to Minnesota for its five-week run as part of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season in the Hennepin Theatre District. See photos from inside her visit.
HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September Photo
HAMILTON Will Make its Asian Premiere In Manila This September
Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton will make its Asian premiere in Manila, for a strictly limited season, at The Theatre at Solaire this September. 
HAMILTON Will Return to Puerto Rico This June Photo
HAMILTON Will Return to Puerto Rico This June
The hit musical Hamilton will be returning to Puerto Rico for two weeks in June 2023! The 'Angelica Tour' will perform June 13-June 25 at Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré in San Juan. 
Interview: Adam Ali-Perez of HAMILTON at Proctors Theatre Photo
Interview: Adam Ali-Perez of HAMILTON at Proctors Theatre
HAMILTON is still sweeping the nation, Adam Ali-Perez gives an inside scoop to life as a Universal Swing for the production!

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Wait For It Mug

Hamilton Wait For It Mug

Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Magnet

Hamilton Magnet




More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/25: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Reviews; Plus a Message From Stephanie J. Block!Wake Up With BWW 4/25: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Reviews; Plus a Message From Stephanie J. Block!
April 25, 2023

Top stories: Read all of the reviews for Good Night, Oscar, plus check out an exclusive video message from @StephanieJBlock in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Meet the Cast of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW, Beginning Previews Tonight!
April 25, 2023

The sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan officially begins performances tonight, April 25. Meet the cast of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window!
Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90Stage And Screen Actor Ron Faber Dies At Age 90
April 24, 2023

Veteran award-winning actor Ron Faber, whose Broadway appearances included “First Monday in October” with Henry Fonda and “Medea” with Irene Papas, died March 26 after a two-month battle with lung cancer. He was 90.
WICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero UnderstudyWICKED National Tour Holds Virtual Open Call for Fiyero Understudy
April 24, 2023

Have the skills to dance through life? The Telsey Office has just announced that it will hold a virtual open call for a Fiyero Understudy for the national tour of Wicked. Submissions are due Monday, May 1, 2023. 
Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68Agent and DGRW Founding Partner Jim Wilhelm Passes Away at 68
April 24, 2023

Theatrical agent JIM WILHELM passed away early Monday morning, April 24th, 2023 in New York City at the age of 68 after a short, quiet fight with cancer.
share