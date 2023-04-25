Photos: HAMILTON Releases New Block of Tickets and All New Production Photos!

HAMILTON has announced that tickets are now available for performances on Broadway through December 30, 2023. Tickets range from $99 to $229 with premiums starting from $249. Plus, all new production photos of the current Broadway company have just been released. Check out the photos below!



Miguel Cervantes leads the company as Alexander Hamilton. He is joined by Jared Dixon as Aaron Burr; Julia Estrada as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Tamar Greene as George Washington; Jennie Harney-Fleming as Angelica Schuyler; Euan Morton as King George III; Stephanie Jae Park as Eliza Hamilton; Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Ebrin R. Stanley as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.



The ensemble includes Aaron J. Albano, Adam Ali-Perez, Amanda Braun, Taylor Broadard, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Yossi Chaikin, Trey Curtis, Marc delaCruz, Jennifer Geller, Shonica Gooden, David Guzman, Abby Jaros, Thayne Jasperson, Jimmie "JJ" Jeter, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Tyler McKenzie, Johanna Moise, Preston Mui, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Kim Taylor, Cherry Torres, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters, and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.



Immediately following Labor Day, beginning September 5, 2023 HAMILTON's regular playing schedule will be modified with all evening performances beginning at 7:00pm; Wednesday & Saturday matinees at 1:00pm; and Sunday performances at 1:00pm & 7:00pm on two show days or 2:oopm on single show days.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.



With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​®​, Grammy​®​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.