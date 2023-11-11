Photos: Go Inside the SHELDON HARNICK MEMORIAL CELEBRATION

One of our nation’s and world’s most beloved treasures, Sheldon Harnick passed away at 99 years old on June 23, 2023.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

POPULAR

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 2 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

An array of Broadway luminaries, including Danny Burstein, Robert Cuccioli, Jason Danieley, Harvey Fierstein, Rob Fisher, Jessica Hecht, Judy Kuhn, Nancy Opel, David Rockwell, Alan Schmuckler, Elena Shaddow, Alexandra Silber, Emily Skinner, Deborah Grace Winer, Sherman Yellen, and Karen Ziemba gathered on Thursday, Nov. 9th at the Music Box Theater to pay tribute to the iconic lyricist Sheldon Harnick.

Check out photos from the event below!

Later that night, the Broadway League's Committee of Theatre Owners dimmed the lights of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York for one minute at exactly 6:45pm in Harnick’s honor. 

One of our nation’s and world’s most beloved treasures, Sheldon Harnick passed away at 99 years old on June 23, 2023. During his iconic career working on Broadway and spanning more than seventy years, Sheldon wrote many of Broadway’s greatest critically-acclaimed and timeless hit shows. 

His prodigious work earned him numerous awards, including a Pulitzer Prize, 4 Tony’s and a Grammy.  Sheldon, together with his longtime collaborator Jerry Bock, created some of the most important and influential pieces of theater in the world including but not limited to; Fiorello! (1959): Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award; Tenderloin (1960); She Loves Me (1963): Grammy Award; Fiddler on the Roof" (1964) Tony Award; The Apple Tree (1966) and The Rothschilds (1970). Other collaborations include A Christmas Carol with Michel Legrand (1981); Rex with Richard Rodgers (1976); A Wonderful Life with Joe Raposo (1986) and The Phantom Tollbooth with Arnold Black (1995). For Dragons and Malpractice Makes Perfect, he provided book lyrics and music, He has written songs for the films The Heartbreak Kid (1972) and Blame It On Rio (1984) both with music by Cy Coleman; and Aaron's Magic Village (1995) with Michel Legrand.

Harnick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margery Gray, his two children Beth Dorn and Matthew Harnick and four grandchildren.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studd Photo
Video: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial

An array of Broadway luminaries, including Danny Burstein, Robert Cuccioli, Jason Danieley, Harvey Fierstein, Rob Fisher, Jessica Hecht, Judy Kuhn, Nancy Opel, David Rockwell, Alan Schmuckler, Elena Shaddow, Alexandra Silber, Emily Skinner, Deborah Grace Winer, Sherman Yellen, and Karen Ziemba gathered at the Music Box Theater this week to pay tribute to the iconic lyricist Sheldon Harnick. See video highlights from the star-studded memorial!

2
Photos: Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning and the Cast of APPROPRIATE Meet the Press Photo
Photos: Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning and the Cast of APPROPRIATE Meet the Press

Check out the latest photos from the press event of the highly anticipated production of APPROPRIATE, featuring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, and more.

3
Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For GRAMMYs Record Photo
Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For GRAMMYs Record

Taylor Swift has now tied with Barbra Streisand for a big record at the GRAMMYs! The two music icons are now the only female artists in history to receive six Album of the Year nominations at the GRAMMYs. Swift received six nominations for 2024, including Album of the Year for 'Midnights.' Her hit single 'Anti-Hero' for three awards.

4
Listen: Joaquina Kalukango Sings What Im Here to Find From WILD ABOUT YOU Photo
Listen: Joaquina Kalukango Sings 'What I'm Here to Find' From WILD ABOUT YOU

Listen to Joaquina Kalukango sing 'What I'm Here to Find' from the world premiere recording of Wild About You!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning and the Cast of APPROPRIATE Meet the PressPhotos: Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning and the Cast of APPROPRIATE Meet the Press
Photos: Rhea Perlman, Mark Ruffalo And More Turn Out As I NEED THAT Opens On Broadway!Photos: Rhea Perlman, Mark Ruffalo And More Turn Out As I NEED THAT Opens On Broadway!
Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke ShieldsPhotos: J. Harrison Ghee, Justin Guarini and More Step Out for the 2023 ONLY MAKE BELIEVE GALA Celebrating Brooke Shields
Photos: Sutton Foster, LaChanze & More Attend PAL JOEY Gala Performance at New York City CenterPhotos: Sutton Foster, LaChanze & More Attend PAL JOEY Gala Performance at New York City Center

Videos

Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Video
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
CHICAGO
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
ALADDIN
THE LION KING

Recommended For You