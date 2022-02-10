Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of OTHER WORLD

Delaware Theatre Company will present the world premiere of OTHER WORLD, a new musical. Featuring a book by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Hunter Bell, music and lyrics by Obie Award winner Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, OTHER WORLD will begin performances on Wednesday February 23 for a run through Sunday March 20. Opening night is set for Friday March 4, 2022 at Delaware Theatre Company (200 Water Street, Wilmington DE 19801).

OTHER WORLD tells the story of Sri and Lorraine, who are transported into Sri's favorite video game and find themselves trapped. Racing against the clock, the pair must work together, discover their inner strengths, and connect with gamers and avatars in order to survive and find a way home. This heartfelt, humorous musical explores the connections people make on- and off-line, while celebrating the families and friendships they need to thrive in any world.

The cast of OTHER WORLD features Jamen Nanthakumar as Sri and Bonnie Milligan as Lorraine. The ensemble includes Adinah Alexander, Ryan Andes, Charnette Batey, Sommer Carbuccia, Jonathan Cooper, Bella Coppola, Madeleine Doherty, Zuri Noelle Ford, Andrew Gasparini, Adam Harrington, Heather Hill, Arianne Meneses, Kristen Faith Oei, Mukta Phatak, Seth Rettberg, Marilyn Melissa Salguero, Sav Souza, Daryl Tofa, Patrick Tombs, Joseph Torello, Zuri Washington, Jason Williams and Sierra Wilson.

OTHER WORLD features art direction by the Academy Award-winning Wētā Workshop (The Lord of the Rings, Avatar), led by Rebekah Tisch. Karla Puno Garcia is the choreographer. Set design is by Mary Hamrick Williamson, costume design is by Tilly Grimes, lighting design is by Grant Yeager, sound design is by Hidenori Nakajo with assistant sound designer Sam Kusnetz and projection design is by Lucy Mackinnon. Wig, hair and makeup design is by Cassie J. Williams. Puppet design is by Fergus J. Walsh, Stefano Brancato and Matt Acheson. The production stage manager is E. Sara Barnes.

OTHER WORLD welcomes cosplay for those attending the show. Audience members can come as their favorite game, comic, TV show, movie, anime, manga, or even original character. When choosing a look and bringing a character to life, please keep in mind that Other World is an all-ages event. Do not bring any cosplay weaponry to the show. We wish to keep the theatre a Safe Zone.

Performances are held on Delaware Theatre Company's stage, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the beautiful Riverfront. OTHER WORLD runs February 23-March 20, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $29 for adults and $20 for students, and can be purchased online at delawaretheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 302-594-1100. Free parking is available right outside of the theatre on Orange Street and next door at 101 Avenue of the Arts.

DTC is offering ASL-interpreted public performances on March 6 at 2:00 p.m., March 17 at 7:00 p.m., and March 19 at 2:00 p.m. On March 19, DTC will also offer an Open Inclusive Performance. This live theatre experience welcomes people with a range of abilities and/or disabilities to enjoy the performance together in a "shush-free" zone. (Note: Seating is assigned for this show.) The house lights will remain on at a low level during the performance. Social stories are available in advance upon request. Soft earplugs, fidget toys, and a calming room will be available if needed. Audio description will be available on March 12 at 2:00 p.m. and March 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Delaware Theatre Company requires patrons who attend our production of OTHER WORLD to show proof of vaccination before entering the theatre or a negative COVID test within 72 hours before showtime. A matching photo ID must be shown as well. Also, following CDC guidelines, we require everyone inside the building to properly wear masks at all times.