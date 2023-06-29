Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park

Tony winner Kenny Leon’s contemporary production of the Bard’s masterpiece runs through August 6.
Last night, Free Shakespeare in the Park’s HAMLET celebrated Opening Night at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.
See photos below!
Tony winner Kenny Leon’s contemporary production of the Bard’s masterpiece runs through August 6. The cast of HAMLET includes Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood in the title role, Solea Pfeiffer, Lorraine Toussaint, Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson, Greg Hildreth, and more.
Live Schreiber, Ilana Glazer, Corey Hawkins, Questlove, Michael Stuhlbarg, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, David Hyde Pierce, Josh Radnor, Corey Stoll, Patti LuPone, André De Shields, J. Smith-Cameron, Zoë Winters, Wendell Pierce, Teyonah Parris, Donna Murphy, Aaron Tveit, Steven Pasquale, and more joined us to celebrate the final Free Shakespeare in the Park production before The Delacorte closes for renovations until 2025.
