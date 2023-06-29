Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park

Tony winner Kenny Leon’s contemporary production of the Bard’s masterpiece runs through August 6.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 4 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney Boniello Join RENT Concert

Click Here for More on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Last night, Free Shakespeare in the Park’s HAMLET celebrated Opening Night at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. 

See photos below!


Tony winner Kenny Leon’s contemporary production of the Bard’s masterpiece runs through August 6. The cast of HAMLET includes Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood in the title role, Solea Pfeiffer, Lorraine Toussaint, Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson, Greg Hildreth, and more.
 
Live Schreiber, Ilana Glazer, Corey Hawkins, Questlove, Michael Stuhlbarg, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, David Hyde Pierce, Josh Radnor, Corey Stoll, Patti LuPone, André De Shields, J. Smith-Cameron, Zoë Winters, Wendell Pierce, Teyonah Parris, Donna Murphy, Aaron Tveit, Steven Pasquale, and more joined us to celebrate the final Free Shakespeare in the Park production before The Delacorte closes for renovations until 2025.

Photo credit: Ilya Savenok 



RELATED STORIES

1
HAMLET at Shakespeare in the Park to Begin Performances Tomorrow Photo
HAMLET at Shakespeare in the Park to Begin Performances Tomorrow

The Public Theater's upcoming production of Shakespeare in the Park's Hamlet will begin performances tomorrow, Saturday, June 10 at 8pm ET. 

2
HAMLET at Shakespeare in the Park Cancels Previews Due to Bad Air Quality in NYC Photo
HAMLET at Shakespeare in the Park Cancels Previews Due to Bad Air Quality in NYC

A rehearsal for Shakespeare in the Park's Hamlet was canceled due to the poor air quality in New York City. 

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Hamlet at Free Shakespeare in the Park!

4
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park

Check out rehearsal photos for The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of HAMLET.

More Hot Stories For You

Bryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS  as 'Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S.' in JulyBryce Pinkham to Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS  as 'Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S.' in July
BACK TO THE FUTURE Launches Digital Lottery and Rush PoliciesBACK TO THE FUTURE Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Licensing Rights Now Available Through MTIEVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Licensing Rights Now Available Through MTI
Photos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in DisneylandPhotos/Video: First Look at ROGERS: THE MUSICAL in Disneyland

Videos

Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video Video: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
LEOPOLDSTADT
ALADDIN

Recommended For You