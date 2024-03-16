Photos: Go Inside New York Pops' HITSVILLE: CELEBRATING MOTOWN

By: Mar. 16, 2024
The New York Pops celebrated the hits of Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall joined by guest artists Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae, who originated the roles of Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross in Broadway’s Motown the Musical. 

Check out our photos from the evening below!

Hitsville: Celebrating Motown featured classic pop songs from the 60s, 70s, and beyond including unforgettable number one hits from Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, and Martha and The Vandellas. Songs included “My Girl”, “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)”, “What’s Going On”, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, and many more.

The orchestra will also present its 41st Birthday Gala, The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute to the Legendary Clive Davis, on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Steven Reineke

Steven Reineke

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Stephanie Fisher, Melodie Ray and Charlyn E. M. Willis

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae and Bryan Terrell Clark

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Valisia LeKae and Bryan Terrell Clark

Stephanie Fisher, Melodie Ray and Charlyn E. M. Willis

Valisia LeKae and Bryan Terrell Clark

Steven Reineke

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Steven Reineke and Bryan Terrell Clark

Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark, Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisis LeKae

Steven Reineke, Valisia LeKae and Bryan Terrell Clark

Steven Reineke, Jamie deRoy and Ken Fallin

Steven Reineke and the supporting singers that includes Stephanie Fisher, Melodie Ray and Charlyn E. M. Willis

Dr. Thelma M. Reyes,. Valisia LeKae and Jamie deRoy

Bryan Terrell Clark, Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark,  Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark, Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae with Stephanie Fisher, Melodie Ray and Charlyn E. M. Willis

Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae with Jay Covington and Roderick Covington

Steven Reineke and Christian Kriegeskotte

Steven Reineke and Michael Markowski

Steven Reineke and Asia Zabski

Steven Reineke and Members of Kids on Stage

Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae

Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

Valisia LeKae

June Freemanzon and Steven Reineke




