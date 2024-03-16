Photos: Go Inside New York Pops' HITSVILLE: CELEBRATING MOTOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Pops celebrated the hits of Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall joined by guest artists Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae, who originated the roles of Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross in Broadway’s Motown the Musical.

Check out our photos from the evening below!

Hitsville: Celebrating Motown featured classic pop songs from the 60s, 70s, and beyond including unforgettable number one hits from Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, and Martha and The Vandellas. Songs included “My Girl”, “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)”, “What’s Going On”, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, and many more.

The orchestra will also present its 41st Birthday Gala, The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute to the Legendary Clive Davis, on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy