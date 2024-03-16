Photos: Go Inside New York Pops' HITSVILLE: CELEBRATING MOTOWN

Hitsville: Celebrating Motown featured classic pop songs from the 60s, 70s, and beyond, with guest artists Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.
The New York Pops celebrated the hits of Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall joined by guest artists Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae, who originated the roles of Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross in Broadway’s Motown the Musical.
Check out our photos from the evening below!
Hitsville: Celebrating Motown featured classic pop songs from the 60s, 70s, and beyond including unforgettable number one hits from Diana Ross and The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, and Martha and The Vandellas. Songs included “My Girl”, “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)”, “What’s Going On”, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, and many more.
The orchestra will also present its 41st Birthday Gala, The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute to the Legendary Clive Davis, on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Stephanie Fisher, Melodie Ray and Charlyn E. M. Willis
Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae
Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae
Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae
Valisia LeKae and Bryan Terrell Clark
Valisia LeKae and Bryan Terrell Clark
Stephanie Fisher, Melodie Ray and Charlyn E. M. Willis
Valisia LeKae and Bryan Terrell Clark
Steven Reineke and Bryan Terrell Clark
Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae
Bryan Terrell Clark, Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae
Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae
Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisis LeKae
Steven Reineke, Valisia LeKae and Bryan Terrell Clark
Steven Reineke, Jamie deRoy and Ken Fallin
Steven Reineke and the supporting singers that includes Stephanie Fisher, Melodie Ray and Charlyn E. M. Willis
Dr. Thelma M. Reyes,. Valisia LeKae and Jamie deRoy
Bryan Terrell Clark, Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae
Bryan Terrell Clark, Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae
Bryan Terrell Clark, Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae with Stephanie Fisher, Melodie Ray and Charlyn E. M. Willis
Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae
Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae
Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae with Jay Covington and Roderick Covington
Steven Reineke and Christian Kriegeskotte
Steven Reineke and Michael Markowski
Steven Reineke and Asia Zabski
Steven Reineke and Members of Kids on Stage
Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae
Steven Reineke and Valisia LeKae
