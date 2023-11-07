Photos: Go Inside HARMONY's Ice Cream Social

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s original musical, Harmony, is currently in previews in advance of their opening night on Monday, November 13th.

What do you do when you freeze a show?  For director and choreographer Warren Carlyle it’s a tradition to host an ice cream social! And that is exactly what happened on Monday afternoon at the Barrymore Theatre when the Company of Harmony, along with author and lyricist Bruce Sussman and producer Ken Davenport was treated by Carlyle to a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream party to celebrate the occasion.

See photos below!
 
Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world.  Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.
 
Photo credit: Paul Aphisit 

Harmony
Chip Zien

Harmony
Company of Harmony

Harmony
Danny Kornfeld, Sierra Boggess

Harmony
Sierra Boggess

Harmony
The comedian harmonists- Danny Kornfeld, Blake Roman, Eric Peters, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen Front Sean Bell

Harmony
The comedian harmonists

Harmony
Warren Carlyle, Ken Davenport, Bruce Sussman



