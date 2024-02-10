Photos: Go Inside GERSHWIN: A CENTURY OF RHAPSODY IN BLUE with Montego Glover and The New York Pops

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke—continued its 2023-24 season in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall celebrating the centennial of Gershwin’s masterpiece Rhapsody in Blue on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. featuring long-time New York Pops Grammy and Emmy Award-winning pianist Lee Musiker.

The program also included selections from Porgy and Bess, Cuban Overture, and more of George and Ira Gershwin’s most beloved songs, performed by Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (Broadway’s Memphis, Into the Woods, Hamilton, and more).

"The Gershwin brothers, two of New York's most famous sons, left an indelible mark on the American songbook,” said New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke. “We are so thrilled to celebrate their legacy and mark the centennial anniversary of George Gershwin's most famous composition, Rhapsody in Blue. Long-time New York Pops pianist, the incomparable Lee Musiker, will bring his unique jazz perspective to the Rhapsody, and Tony-Award nominee, Montego Glover, will lend her sultry and powerful voice to some of our favorite Gershwin love songs just in time for Valentines Day.”

The New York Pops 2023-24 Carnegie Hall season additionally includes The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23, 2023, and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy