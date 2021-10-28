Photos: Go Inside Curtain Call for Emilie Kouatchou's Debut as Christine in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Emilie Kouatchou made her Broadway debut as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera last night at the Wednesday, October 27 performance! Kouatchou is the first black actor to play the role on Broadway.

Check out photos of curtain call below!

Kouatchou plays the role of Christine at certain performances, playing the role three times a week, rotating with Meghan Picerno.

The longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince, reopened on Broadway Friday October 22, 2021 - 19 months after the industry-wide shut down due to the Covid pandemic. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, PHANTOM has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, The Phantom of the Opera remains an iconic New York City landmark, and its return marks the symbolic return of "Broadway" and New York City itself.