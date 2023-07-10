Photos: Get an Intimate Look at Backstage Life at LIFE OF PI on Broadway

While Life of Pi enters its final weeks of performances on Broadway, the cast is getting ready to go through some of their pre-show rituals for the final time. Michael Kushner captured them in action as a part of “The Dressing Room Project”, showcasing their unconventional warmups, as well as some tender moments between the cast before the curtain goes up.

“The Dressing Room Project was born out of having horrible senioritis during my last year at Ithaca College. My amazing professor Mary Corsaro implored me that I needed to be better with preparation — so when I moved to the city, I wondered how I could learn about better preparation when approaching a role," explained Kushner. "I took two of my proficiencies, acting and photography, and put them together. My first backstage shoot was with Disaster! and since then I’ve photographed hundreds of actors on and off Broadway. I’ve not only learned how to prep for performance better, but I know many others have taken note from what they’ve learned seeing these photos. And because they are on social media, I like to think they’ve helped create stronger artists worldwide.

"Backstage photography has been around for decades — and while I certainly didn’t invent the art form, I think I bring a specific and educational point of view. On top of documenting memories for the theatre community, my intention is for the production and actor themselves to use for press and promotion purposes.

"With the price of tickets on the up and up, these photos also serve as a bridge between audience and actor. I think it’s important to know the technique and traditions that go into what we see on stage.”

You can catch Life of Pi on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre through July 23, 2023.