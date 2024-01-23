Photos: Get a Look Backstage at HARMONY With Sierra Boggess

As part of Michael Kushner's The Dressing Room Project, Kushner captured photos of Sierra Boggess backstage at Harmony on Broadway.

Harmony will play its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical will have played 96 performances and 24 previews at the time of its closing.

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the cast stars Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Allison Semmes, Andrew O’Shanick and the Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. They join the complete company which includes Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Michael Kushner is NYC’s leading multi-hyphenate and his book How to Be a Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business: Conversations, Advice, and Tips from Dear Multi-Hyphenate was released in the Spring of 2023 and published by Routledge Publishing of the Taylor & Francis Group. He is the owner of Michael Kushner Photography and has been published in People, NYTimes, Vogue, Playbill, etc. He is also the creator of The Dressing Room Project, where he photographs actors prepping for their roles on and off Broadway. Michael has photographed Hillary Clinton, Dame Julie Andrews, Patti LuPone, Idina Menzel, and thousands upon thousands of theatre, television, and film artists. He is the Executive Producer of the EMMY Nominated series Indoor Boys and served as the Director of Programming for The Green Room 42, providing the space with sold out programming post pandemic. Ithaca College BFA in Musical Theatre (2020 Outstanding Young Alumni Award), Founding member of Musical Theatre Factory. Active participant of Covenant House Sleep Out. Podcast: Dear Multi-Hyphenate with Broadway Podcast Network. Michael teaches theatre business to the advanced NYU performance students at The Lee Strasberg Institute. Michael is also a performer (On The Town, Pre-Broadway Tryout Directed by John Rando at Barrington Stage) and a member of AEA. IG and Tik Tok: @themichaelkushner

Photo credit: Michael Kushner