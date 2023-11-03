Photos: Get a First Look at Tituss Burgess as Harold Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Tituss is playing a limited engagement through December 17th.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Get a first look at Tituss Burgess in Moulin Rouge! The Musical below! Tituss is playing a limited engagement through December 17th.

League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. 
 
Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

 
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.
 
The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.
 
The current Broadway cast is led by Courtney Reed as Satine, Casey Cott as Christian, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, David Merino, Cameron Burke, Nick Burrage, Patrick Clanton, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Jenn Stafford, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams, Ricardo Zayas, Jordan Wynn.
 




After almost fifteen years away, Tituss Burgess is back home on Broadway where he belongs, and hopefully... he'll never go away again. This time, he's bringing audiences to their feet as 'Harold Zidler' in Mouin Rouge! The Musical. In the video, watch as he chats with Richard Ridge about his triumphant return.

Don't miss your chance to see Casey Cott in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as his run is extended through early February. Get all the details on the show and when you can catch him in this electrifying production.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Sophie Carmen Jones from Moulin Rouge! the Musical. Sophie told us all about his favorite backstage moments, routines and more!

Tituss Burgess made his return to Broadway in the role of Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! the Musical last night, Tuesday, October 10 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. BroadwayWorld was in attendance at his first performance, and you can check out photos from his first curtain call here!

