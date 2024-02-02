Photos: Get a First Look at Charity Angél Dawson in & JULIET

Check ou tnew photos from & Juliet on Broadway, featuring Charity Angél Dawson in the role of Angélique. Charity joined the company in January, following Melanie La Barrie's departure after originating the role on the West End.

See photos below!

The current cast of & JULIET includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,' Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,' Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway' (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,' Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,' Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,' and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,' with Michael Iván Carrier, Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That's The Way It Is,” “Can't Stop the Feeling,” and many more.