Photos: Get a First Look at Charity Angél Dawson in & JULIET

Charity joined the company in January, following Melanie La Barrie's departure after originating the role on the West End.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 2 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 3 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway

& Juliet Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos

Check ou tnew photos from & Juliet on Broadway, featuring Charity Angél Dawson in the role of Angélique. Charity joined the company in January, following Melanie La Barrie's departure after originating the role on the West End.

See photos below!

The current cast of & JULIET includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,' Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,' Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway' (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,' Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,' Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,' and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,' with Michael Iván Carrier, Andrew Chappelle, Phil Colgan, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That's The Way It Is,” “Can't Stop the Feeling,” and many more.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway Photo
Photos: & JULIET Celebrates 500 Performances on Broadway

This weekend, on January 27, & Juliet on Broadway celebrated its 500th performance! The night was full of & Juliet superfans, balloons, and even a special giveaway from MAC Cosmetics. Check out photos of the cast and creative team celebrating the milestone here!

2
Video: Watch & JULIETs Lorna Courtney Perform Baby One More Time on TODAY Photo
Video: Watch & JULIET's Lorna Courtney Perform 'Baby One More Time' on TODAY

& Juliet star Lorna Courtney appeared on The TODAY Show this morning to perform the musical's opening number, 'Baby One More Time.' Courtney was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the hit musical. Watch the video of her performing the Britney Spears classic now!

3
Photos: Sustainability Gets Amped Up on Broadway at & JULIET Photo
Photos: Sustainability Gets Amped Up on Broadway at & JULIET

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) and Sweet Hospitality Group (SHG) are collaborating on a new pilot program to collect, sanitize, and reuse unwanted Broadway souvenir show cups. This initiative, in collaboration with Cup Zero, will aid in reducing the amount of plastic waste generated by Broadway theatres. 

4
Charity Angél Dawson Joins the Cast of & JULIET in January Photo
Charity Angél Dawson Joins the Cast of & JULIET in January

Charity Angél Dawson is joining the cast of & Juliet! Dawson will star as Angélique, beginning performances on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

From This Author - Chloe Rabinowitz

Video: Michael Urie Performs 'An Opening For A Princess' In Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESSVideo: Michael Urie Performs 'An Opening For A Princess' In Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Video: Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESSVideo: Watch More Songs from Encores! ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Video: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on BroadwayVideo: Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Photos: First Look at Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James in DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James in DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

Videos

Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Cast Unpacks Their Roles
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise! Video
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise!
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway Video
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON

Recommended For You