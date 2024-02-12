Photos: Get a First Look at Cecily Strong & More in BROOKLYN LAUNDRY World Premiere

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (Doubt, Outside Mullingar, Prodigal Son). Opening night is Wednesday, February 28 at New York City Center – Stage I.

Check out photos below!



The cast of Brooklyn Laundry features Florencia Lozano (“Narcos,” “One Life to Live”), Cecily Strong (“SNL,” “Schmigadoon!”), Andrea Syglowski (Pass Over, “Blue Bloods”) and David Zayas (Cost of Living, “Dexter”).



John Patrick Shanley, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning author of Doubt and the Oscar-winning writer of Moonstruck, returns to MTC with this world premiere of a new play. Sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.



The creative team for Brooklyn Laundry includes Santo Loquasto (set design), Suzy Benzinger (costume design), Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), John Gromada (original music & sound design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (casting), Kevin Bertolacci (Production Stage Manager).