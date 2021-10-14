Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway's Back
Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Celebrates Broadway Re-Opening

Girl From the North Country is officially running at the Belasco Theatre.

Oct. 14, 2021  

Girl From The North Country is pressing on with Broadway performances! The new show by playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in a soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. It just reopened at the Belasco Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there for the big night!

Girl From The North Country is the uplifting tale of wanderers standing at a turning point in their lives. As they search for a brighter future, and hide from the past, they discover that they all need the same thing in the present moment: each other.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Mary Ann McSweeney, Claudia Chopek and Andy Stack

Marco Paguia

Adam Chanler-Berat

Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons

Simon Hale and Lucy Hind

Simon Hale and Lucy Hind

Adam Chanler-Berat, Tavi Gevinson and Kyle Beltran

Adam Chanler-Berat and Tavi Gevinson

Andrew Rannells and Richard Kind

David Binder, Mark Subias and Anthony Edwards

Adam Kantor and Ben Rappaport

Matthew Frederick Harris, Todd Almond, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Tom Nelis, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jay O. Sanders, Mare Winningham, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Colin Bates, Austin Scott, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Matt McGrath, John Schiappa and Rachel Stern

Chelsea Lee Williams, Matthew Frederick Harris, Todd Almond, Marc Kudisch and Luba Mason

Robert Joy, Matt McGrath, John Schiappa and Rachel Stern

Todd Almond, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Tom Nelis, Jeannette Bayardelle and Jay O. Sanders

Chelsea Lee Williams, Matthew Frederick Harris, Todd Almond, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Tom Nelis, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jay O. Sanders, Mare Winningham, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Colin Bates, Austin Scott, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Matt McGrath, John Schiappa and Rachel Stern

Jeannette Bayardelle, Jay O. Sanders, Mare Winningham, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Colin Bates and Austin Scott

Mare Winningham

Tom Nelis, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jay O. Sanders, Mare Winningham, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Colin Bates

Chelsea Lee Williams, Matthew Frederick Harris, Todd Almond, Marc Kudisch and Luba Mason

Colin Bates, Austin Scott, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Matt McGrath, John Schiappa and Rachel Stern

Marc Kudisch and Luba Mason

Jeannette Bayardelle, Jay O. Sanders, Mare Winningham, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Colin Bates and Austin Scott

Chelsea Lee Williams, Matthew Frederick Harris, Todd Almond, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Tom Nelis, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jay O. Sanders, Mare Winningham, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Colin Bates, Austin Scott, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Matt McGrath, John Schiappa and Rachel Stern

Jeannette Bayardelle, Jay O. Sanders, Mare Winningham, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Colin Bates

Anastasia Talley

Ben Rappaport

Ben Rappaport

Aaron Lustbader

Andrew Burnap

Andrew Burnap

Anastasia Talley

Mary Ann McSweeney, Claudia Chopek and Andy Stack

Edward Staudenmayer

Edward Staudenmayer

Suzanne Vega

Suzanne Vega

Chloe Bailey and Conor McPherson

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Mark Subias

Mark Subias

Jonathan Fernandez

Jonathan Fernandez

Richard Kind

Chloe Bailey and Conor McPherson

Anthony Edwards

Nico Tortorella

Nico Tortorella

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey

Jessica Hecht


