Photos: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Celebrates Broadway Re-Opening

Girl From The North Country is pressing on with Broadway performances! The new show by playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in a soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. It just reopened at the Belasco Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there for the big night!

Girl From The North Country is the uplifting tale of wanderers standing at a turning point in their lives. As they search for a brighter future, and hide from the past, they discover that they all need the same thing in the present moment: each other.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas