Photos: First Look at the Opening of Lincoln Center's SUMMER FOR THE CITY

Yesterday, Saturday, May 14th marked the opening of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City," kicking off over 300 free concerts, dance, and theater performances, comedy and film nights, and more through August, with select and Choose-What-You -Pay performances.

Sing New York, headlined by The Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC), gave New Yorkers from across the city the chance to become a part of NYC's largest chorus for a day. YPC and audiences sang together on the Josie Robertson Plaza with songs including "This Little Light of Mine," "Your Song," "Love Train," and many more.

A brand new participatory artwork entitled GATHER: a series of monuments and rituals made its world debut at Lincoln Center. Artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya (PING-BOAD-HEE-POCK-EE-YA) premiered large-scale, interactive installations free to visit through July. And beginning May 21, Amanda will lead audiences through interactive "rituals" inspired by her Southeast Asian heritage almost every weekend.

To see the full schedule for GATHER and the hundreds of events in "Summer for the City", visit SummerForTheCity.org.

Take a look a the event with the photos below!