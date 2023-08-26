Photos: First Look at the Colorful Creatures of THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW

Experience the spellbinding stories and colorful characters of author Eric Carle in a whole new way, with The Eric Carle Story Show!



Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this all-new, interactive stage production presents some of your favorite Eric Carle stories, brought to life in an intimate storytelling setting by world-class puppeteers and 45 handcrafted, magical puppets.



In addition to The Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Eric Carle Story Show marks the debut of three Carle classics never staged before!



Audiences will enjoy greeting new friends (both big and small) in From Head to Toe; explore the world with The Very Quiet Cricket; play along mischievous shapes of Little Cloud; and of course, help The Very Hungry Caterpillar on his timeless journey.



Brought to you by the team behind the critically acclaimed The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, The Eric Carle Story Show continues its tradition of fresh adaptations of Carle’s iconic work through the power of a creative cast of storytellers, engaging original music and stunning puppetry.



We invite you to leap onto the page and introduce your little ones to a brand new Eric Carle experience. Join us for an unforgettable journey full of color, wit, imagination - and one very hungry caterpillar.



Emaley Rose, Olivia Bernabe, Alex Beechko

Emaley Rose

Olivia Bernabe

Emaley Rose, Olivia Bernabe

Olivia Bernabe, Alex Beechko

Alex Beechko, Emaley Rose, Olivia Bernabe

Emaley Rose