Photos: First Look at Uzo Aduba in Second Stage's CLYDE'S

Second Stage Theater's production of Lynn Nottage's new play, CLYDE'S will feature three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba (In Treatment, Orange is the New Black), two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Reza Salazar (Sweat), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements) and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).

Get a first look at Uzo Aduba in character below!

Directed by Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S will begin previews on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and officially open on Monday, November 23, 2021 at Second Stage's Broadway home, The Hayes Theater (240 West 44 th street).