Photos: First Look at Sarah Snook in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY

The Picture of Dorian Gray is running at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

The Picture of Dorian Gray has officially made its UK premiere at The Theatre Royal Haymarket, starring the critically acclaimed Sarah Snook in an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel. This modern reworking of Wilde’s devastatingly brilliant story is adapted and directed by Sydney Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Kip Williams.

Wilde’s timeless text is revolutionised by William’s celebrated collision of form employing an explosive interplay of video and theatre through an intricately choreographed collection of on-stage cameras bringing to life a dizzying 26 characters, each brought to life by Snook.

Marking her hotly anticipated return to the London stage following her searing debut in Matthew Warchus’ 2016 production of The Master Builder opposite Ralph Fiennes, Australian star Sarah Snook plays every character in the production.

Snook was most recently seen as Shiv Roy in HBO’s hit series Succession, a role that earned her global acclaim. Over Succession’s four seasons she received a Golden Globe Award and a Critics Choice Award and was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In Australia, Snook has won two Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards for her work in film and television. She received a nomination for the Logie Award for most outstanding actress for her performance in 2015’s The Beautiful and a Helpmann Award nomination for best female actor in a play for her performance in Sydney Theatre Company’s production of Saint Joan. 

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook




