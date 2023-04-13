Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at Laura Linney & Jessica Hecht in SUMMER, 1976

Summer, 1976 is running on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Apr. 13, 2023  

Previews are now underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's world premiere of Summer, 1976, running at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Starring Tony Award & Academy Award® nominee Laura Linney (My Name is Lucy Barton, "Ozark") and Tony Award & Emmy Award® nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties, "Friends"), written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist), and directed by Tony Award® winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes), Summer, 1976 will open officially on Tuesday, April 25.

Four-time Emmy Award winner & Academy Award nominee Laura Linney (My Name Is Lucy Barton, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes) and Tony nominee Jessica Hecht (The Assembled Parties) return to Broadway in a new play by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and fellow MTC alum David Auburn (Proof, The Columnist). This deeply moving, insightful piece is about connection, memories, and the small moments that can change the course of our lives. Over one fateful summer, an unlikely friendship develops between Diana (Linney), a fiercely iconoclastic artist and single mom, and Alice (Hecht), a free-spirited yet naive young housewife. As the Bicentennial is celebrated across the country, these two young women in Ohio navigate motherhood, ambition, and intimacy, and help each other discover their own independence. Directing is Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Proof, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes).

Check out a first look at the cast in action below!




