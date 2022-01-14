Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan and Frances Mayli McCann in Rehearsal For BONNIE & CLYDE IN CONCERT

Get an all new first look inside rehearsals for the upcoming Bonnie & Clyde in Concert, starring Broadway's Jeremy Jordan and Olivier Award nominee Frances Mayli McCann. The production will be performed on Monday 17 and Tuesday 18 January at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. The show features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America".



When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame, combined with a desperate need to lift themselves out of the endless banality and poverty of West Dallas, set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

The complete cast includes Jeremy Jordan as 'Clyde', Frances Mayli McCann as 'Bonnie', George Maguire as 'Buck', Natalie McQueen as 'Blanche', Trevor Dion Nicholas as 'Preacher' and Liam Tamne as 'Ted' with Casey Al-Shaqsy as 'Stella', Simon Anthony as 'Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson' Gillian Bevan as 'Cummie Barrow/Eleanor', Eloise Davies as 'Trish', Adrian Grove as 'Henry Barrow', Debbie Kurup as 'Governor Miriam Ferguson', Matthew Malthouse as 'Bob Alcorn', Jeremy Secomb as 'Judge/Sheriff Schmid', Russell Wilcox as 'Captain Frank Hamer' and Julie Yammanee as 'Emma Parker'.

Learn more at www.bonnieandclydeconcert.com.