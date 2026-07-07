Video: Broadway Stars Celebrate America's 250th with Broadway for Democracy

250 years later, the story of our democracy is still being written — by all of us. Watch in this PSA as Broadway stars unite to inspire civic participation. Contributing artists include Adam Pascal, Stark Sands, Kate Rockwell, Constantine Maroulis, Marc Kudisch, and so many more.

Broadway’s stories, songs, and stages have always united people — across backgrounds, beliefs, and perspectives. Now, Broadway for Democracy is channeling that power to inspire participation in the democratic process.Through performances, nationwide events, and accessible resources, BFD makes it easier for everyone to register, vote, and get involved.

Learn more about Broadway for Democracy and hear all about their mission from co-founder Tony Vincent.

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