Photos: First Look at Chris McCarrell, Kennedy Caughell & More in SUPERYOU at Carnegie Hall

Just last night, the anthemic rock musical SuperYou by Lourds Lane and directed by Japanese American director and choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter, arrived at Carnegie Hall. The empowering concert of the music from the show continues tonight, July 21, giving audiences a glimpse of the original, uplifting story of a defeated comic book artist who finds her voice - and learns to love it - when her superheroine creations come to life.



Chris McCarrell (The Lightning Thief) and Tony Award nominee and Astaire Award winner Elizabeth Parkinson (Movin' Out) complete the cast of Broadway and Off-Broadway stars: Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square), Brie Cassil (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Carrie Compere (The Color Purple), Ty Deran (Kinky Boots), Lydia Ricks (Matilda the Musical), Justin Sargent (Rock of Ages), and the show's creator, Lourds Lane. Rock singer Militia Vox (the band Judas Priestess) completes the cast as a swing. Also performing will be a powerhouse all-female band of Broadway musicians: Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (Come from Away), Julianne Merrill (A Strange Loop), Beth Callen (A Strange Loop), Michelle Osbourne (Six), and Emma Ford (Paradise Square).



Featuring scorching performances and a modern score packed with power-ballads and rock anthems, SuperYou is the touching story of a woman remembering the power of her own voice. Originally scheduled to premiere Off-Broadway in May 2020, SuperYou made history in June 2020 as the first theatrical production to perform live for an audience since the pandemic by presenting two nights of socially distant concerts from the beds of pick-up trucks at an upstate drive-in. For more information visit: www.superyoumusical.com

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee