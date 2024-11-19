Photos: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Honors Tom Viertel at 23rd Monte Cristo Award Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center presented the 23rd Monte Cristo Award to Chair Emeritus Tom Viertel, last night at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, in celebration of his three decades of service to the organization - 25 of them as Chair of the Board. Check out photos from inside the event below!

Tom has been a driving force at the O'Neill since he first joined the board in 1994 and later became only the second Board Chair in the O'Neill's history, succeeding founder George C. White in 1999. Since then, the O'Neill has advanced by leaps and bounds, including completing a multi-million dollar capital campaign that doubled the size of the O'Neill's campus, the receipt of a second Tony Award, and earning the National Medal of the Arts, presented by President Obama.

The celebratory evening began with heartfelt remarks from Tiffani Gavin, the O’Neill’s executive director; and Carolyn Greenspan, Tom’s successor as Chair of the Board; and performances by Casey Likes, who performed “The Power of Love” from Back to the Future: The Musical; Brenda Braxton, who performed “Don Juan” from Smokey Joe’s Cafe; Julia Murney, who performed “I’ll Be Seeing You”; Brad Oscar, who performed “Betrayed” from The Producers; and Marilyn Maye, who performed “The Song Is You.” The program concluded with a special performance fromHairspray with stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur singing “Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now!” Additional guests for the evening included Angel Desai, Julia Murney, Chalia La Tour, Claire Warden, Dennis Stowe, Erin Davie, Johanna Day, Laila Robins, Pat Daily, Preton Whiteway, Tom Kitt and others.

In a very special moment of the night, Jack Viertel presented his brother Tom with the 2024 Monte Cristo Award, recognizing him as an influential figure not only in their family but in the American theater. “It’s an amazing thing to have an older brother who is a fearless leader and a wonderful older brother, and a hall of fame virtuoso…you could hardly ask for anything more,” he praised.

Tom accepted the award with a myriad of thanks for the many people who make the O’Neill Theater Center the iconic place it is today, and hailing his experiences there as “the greatest joys of my life in theater…it’s been joyous, it’s been challenging, and I’m so glad I could help.”

The O’Neill annually bestows its Monte Cristo Award on a prominent artist whose work has had an extraordinary impact on American theater, in memory of its namesake. The annual gala event supports the O’Neill’s mission to develop new work and new artists for the stage.

Past recipients of the Award include: Lynn Nottage, George C. White, John Logan, Judith Light, Meryl Streep, Michael Douglas, Nathan Lane, Christopher Plummer, James Earl Jones, Jason Robards, Jr., Zoe Caldwell, Brian Dennehy, & Karl Malden; playwrights August Wilson, Wendy Wasserstein, Edward Albee and Neil Simon; directors Harold Prince & George C. Wolfe; and Arthur & Barbara Gelb and Lin-Manuel Miranda.