Photos: Eddie Izzard Takes Opening Night Bows in HAMLET

Performances continue through Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Eddie Izzard’s solo Hamlet just celebrated its opening night at the Greenwich House Theater. The production is adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell.
Eddie returns to New York following last year’s sold-out run of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews at Greenwich House and in London’s West End. Hamlet reunites Eddie with Selina and Mark who collaborated on Great Expectations. It is produced by Westbeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.
The design team is Tom Piper (set), Tyler Elich (lighting), Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta (costume stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Selina Cadell, Mark Izzard, Eddie Izzard
Selina Cadell, Mark Izzard, Eddie Izzard, Didi Hopkins, Eliza Thompson
