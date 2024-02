Photos: Eddie Izzard Takes Opening Night Bows in HAMLET

Eddie Izzard is getting ready to take the New York stage this winter for six weeks only, playing 23 characters in William Shakespeare's Hamlet. Check out photos as Eddie readies the new production!

Eddie Izzard’s solo Hamlet officially opened last night, February 11th, at the Greenwich House Theater. Read all of the reviews for Hamlet here!

