Photos: Darren Criss & The House Of Suntory's Host After, After Tony's Celebration
The 75th Annual Tony Awards aired on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2021-22 awards season.
Before DeBose took the stage, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough hosted The Tony Awards: Act One on Paramount+. And after the Tonys, the party moved from Radio City Music Hall to The House Of Suntory's for a star-studded celebration. Check out photos from inside the party below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Julianne Hough and Darren Criss
Julianne Hough and Darren Criss
Julianne Hough and Darren Criss
Alex Edelman, Darren Criss and Andrew Garfield
Michael Oberholtzer, Darren Criss and Patrick J. Adams
Michael Oberholtzer, Darren Criss and Patrick J. Adams
Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper and Brandon Victor Dixon
Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Julianne Hough, Lilli Cooper and Selina Fillinger
Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Julianne Hough, Lilli Cooper and Selina Fillinger
Sarah Paulson and Darren Criss
Sarah Paulson and Darren Criss
Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano
Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano
Darren Criss, Jesse Williams and Zach Braff
Darren Criss, Jesse Williams and Zach Braff
Sarah Paulson, Arian Moayed and Liz Paulson
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele
Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele
Skylar Astin and Andrew Garfield
Betty Who and Darren Criss
Betty Who and Darren Criss
Georgina Pazcoguin and Arian Moayed
Lea DeLaria and Dalia Gladstone
Laurence Fishburne and Darren Criss
Laurence Fishburne and Darren Criss
Sarah Paulson and Arian Moayed
Sarah Paulson and Liz Paulson
Darren Criss and mother Cerina Bru
Gema Oberholtzer and Michael Oberholtzer
Gema Oberholtzer and Michael Oberholtzer
Elaine Dratch, Rachel Dratch and John Wahl
Darren Criss, Aaron Tveit and Zach Braff
Darren Criss, Aaron Tveit and Zach Braff
Remy Zaken and Jonathan B. Wright
Jonathan Groff, Zach Braff, Lea Michele and Darren Criss
Lauren Pritchard and Jennifer Damiano
Maggie McCollough, Julie White and Alexandra Pandel
Brielle Lipstein, Skylar Astin and Meryl Lipstein
Darren Criss and Krysta Rodriguez
Scott Pask, Darren Criss and Tony Marion
Sarah Paulson and Darren Criss
Liz Paulson, Jason Weinberg, Sarah Paulson and Darren Criss
Darren Criss, Eleni Gianulis Vermeer and Mia Swier
Julianne Hough and Darren Criss
Darren Criss and Julianne Hough
Darren Criss and Julianne Hough
Mia Swier, Darren Criss, Alexandra Socha and Etai Benson
Michael Russell and Joe Machota
Brian Charles Johnson and Stephany Mora
Andrew Garfield, Krysta Rodriguez, Alex Edelman and Skylar Astin
Krysta Rodriguez, Perry Dubin and Gideon Glick
Perry Dubin, Gideon Glick and Justin Paul
Darren Criss, Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul
Julie White, Andrew Garfield and Alex Edelman
Lilli Cooper and Jennifer Damiano
Lilli Cooper and Jennifer Damiano
Chris Harper and Andrew Garfield
Leslie Papa, Derek Klena and Whitney Holden Gore