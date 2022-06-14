Photos: Darren Criss & The House Of Suntory's Host After, After Tony's Celebration

Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2021-22 awards season.

Before DeBose took the stage, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough hosted The Tony Awards: Act One on Paramount+. And after the Tonys, the party moved from Radio City Music Hall to The House Of Suntory's for a star-studded celebration. Check out photos from inside the party below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas