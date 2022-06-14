Photos: Darren Criss & The House Of Suntory's Host After, After Tony's Celebration

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The 75th Annual Tony Awards aired on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Jun. 14, 2022  

Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2021-22 awards season.

Before DeBose took the stage, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough hosted The Tony Awards: Act One on Paramount+. And after the Tonys, the party moved from Radio City Music Hall to The House Of Suntory's for a star-studded celebration. Check out photos from inside the party below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Mia Swier and Darren Criss

Mia Swier and Darren Criss

Julianne Hough and Darren Criss

Julianne Hough and Darren Criss

Julianne Hough and Darren Criss

Alex Edelman, Darren Criss and Andrew Garfield

Michael Oberholtzer, Darren Criss and Patrick J. Adams

Michael Oberholtzer, Darren Criss and Patrick J. Adams

Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper and Brandon Victor Dixon

Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Julianne Hough, Lilli Cooper and Selina Fillinger

Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julie White, Julianne Hough, Lilli Cooper and Selina Fillinger

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Sarah Paulson and Darren Criss

Sarah Paulson and Darren Criss

Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano

Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano

Darren Criss, Jesse Williams and Zach Braff

Darren Criss, Jesse Williams and Zach Braff

Sarah Paulson, Arian Moayed and Liz Paulson

Ericka Hunter and Aaron Tveit

Ericka Hunter and Aaron Tveit

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele

Skylar Astin and Andrew Garfield

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Betty Who and Darren Criss

Betty Who and Darren Criss

Georgina Pazcoguin and Arian Moayed

Arian Moayed and Darren Criss

Lea DeLaria and Dalia Gladstone

Laurence Fishburne and Darren Criss

Laurence Fishburne and Darren Criss

Lea DeLaria and Darren Criss

Sarah Paulson and Arian Moayed

Sarah Paulson and Liz Paulson

Darren Criss and mother Cerina Bru

Gema Oberholtzer and Michael Oberholtzer

Gema Oberholtzer and Michael Oberholtzer

Rachel Dratch

Elaine Dratch, Rachel Dratch and John Wahl

Darren Criss, Aaron Tveit and Zach Braff

Darren Criss, Aaron Tveit and Zach Braff

Remy Zaken and Jonathan B. Wright

Jonathan Groff, Zach Braff, Lea Michele and Darren Criss

Lauren Pritchard and Jennifer Damiano

Maggie McCollough, Julie White and Alexandra Pandel

Brielle Lipstein, Skylar Astin and Meryl Lipstein

Skylar Astin and Will Hochman

Darren Criss and Krysta Rodriguez

Scott Pask, Darren Criss and Tony Marion

Sarah Paulson and Darren Criss

Liz Paulson, Jason Weinberg, Sarah Paulson and Darren Criss

Darren Criss, Eleni Gianulis Vermeer and Mia Swier

Julianne Hough and Darren Criss

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough

Mia Swier, Darren Criss, Alexandra Socha and Etai Benson

Billy Porter and Darren Criss

Michael Russell and Joe Machota

Brian Charles Johnson and Stephany Mora

Andrew Garfield, Krysta Rodriguez, Alex Edelman and Skylar Astin

Krysta Rodriguez, Perry Dubin and Gideon Glick

Perry Dubin, Gideon Glick and Justin Paul

Darren Criss, Justin Paul and Asher Fogle Paul

Julie White, Andrew Garfield and Alex Edelman

Lilli Cooper and Jennifer Damiano

Lilli Cooper and Jennifer Damiano

Chris Harper and Andrew Garfield

Derek Klena

Derek Klena and Lilli Cooper

Leslie Papa, Derek Klena and Whitney Holden Gore

Alexandra Socha and Etai Benson



