Photos: Dan Fogler Visits HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION in NYC

Dan Fogler, star of the Fantastic Beasts films, visited Harry Potter: The Exhibition in New York City this weekend with his family. During their visit, they enjoyed the behind-the-scenes interactive, record-breaking exhibition that celebrates the entire Wizarding World – from Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter to costumes from the Tony® award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

See photos below!



This exhibition located in Herald Square will be open through April 7, 2024.



Go to new-york.harrypotterexhibition.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

The interactive, record-breaking exhibition created and developed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Imagine Exhibitions, and EMC Presents is conveniently located in Herald Square in Midtown on the corner of 34th and 6th Ave and is easily accessible via Penn Station, Port Authority, or subway.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition takes visitors of all ages on a one-of-a-kind journey celebrating the entire Wizarding World and includes some of the most iconic moments from the beloved books and films of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. Upon entry, everyone is given an exhibition wristband for a personalized experience using best-in-class immersive design and technology. From selecting a Hogwarts house (either Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin) to picking your wand and Patronus, visitors will be able to create their own, uniquely magical moments while earning points for their house with each interactive activity.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will experience everything from the hall of moving portraits to the famed scene of the Great Hall with floating candles, to exploring Hogwarts classrooms, filled with authentic props and costumes. Hagrid’s Hut and oversized chair is perfect for photo opps, as is the “cupboard under the stairs” from Harry’s childhood. In addition, vignettes from Fantastic Beasts and costumes from the Tony® award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and The Cursed Child are included in the exhibition, making Harry Potter: The Exhibition the most in-depth touring exhibition for the Wizarding World, perfect for both longtime fans and those just starting to experience the magic.