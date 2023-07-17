Photos: D-Nice, Salt-N-Pepa, Lloyd, Baby Cham, Bun B, Kathy Sledge, and More at CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE in Carnegie Hall

The event took place on Wednesday, July 12.

On Wednesday, July 12, legendary artist DJ D-Nice gave a special presentation of Club Quarantine Live in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/ Perelman Stage with guest artists 702, Baby Cham, Salt-N-Pepa, Bun B, Israel Houghton, Kathy Sledge, Kenny Burns, Lloyd, Mike Phillips, Scarface, and Chris Spencer. This all-white attire concert, anchored by the Igmar Thomas' Revive Big Band and Rootstock Republic, including violinists Juliette M. Jones, Monique Brooks Roberts, and Edward W. Hardy, was a celebration of music, life, and love, or rather, a dynamic, multi-genre dance party celebrating music, community, and love. Check out the photos below!

This comes one year after D-Nice's sold-out Carnegie Hall debut in August 2022, his historic performance as the first hip-hop artist and DJ to headline the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and a sold-out third-anniversary show at The Apollo Theater in New York City.

Photo Credit: Ryan Postas & Tony Rahsaan

Igmar Thomas and D-Nice
Igmar Thomas and D-Nice

Baby Cham
Baby Cham

Chris Spencer
Chris Spencer

Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton

Kathy Sledge
Kathy Sledge

Kenny Burns
Kenny Burns

Lloyd
Lloyd

Mike Phillips
Mike Phillips

Salt-N-Pepa
Salt-N-Pepa

Club Quarantine Live (Stage & crowd)
Club Quarantine Live (Stage & crowd)

Club Quarantine Live Performers
Club Quarantine Live Performers

Scarface
Scarface

Kenny Burns
Kenny Burns

Bun B
Bun B

Kenny Burns, D-Nice, Baby Cham, Bun B, and Edward W. Hardy
Kenny Burns, D-Nice, Baby Cham, Bun B, and Edward W. Hardy

Edward W. Hardy and Kathy Sledge
Edward W. Hardy and Kathy Sledge

D-Nice
D-Nice



