Photos: D-Nice, Salt-N-Pepa, Lloyd, Baby Cham, Bun B, Kathy Sledge, and More at CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE in Carnegie Hall

On Wednesday, July 12, legendary artist DJ D-Nice gave a special presentation of Club Quarantine Live in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/ Perelman Stage with guest artists 702, Baby Cham, Salt-N-Pepa, Bun B, Israel Houghton, Kathy Sledge, Kenny Burns, Lloyd, Mike Phillips, Scarface, and Chris Spencer. This all-white attire concert, anchored by the Igmar Thomas' Revive Big Band and Rootstock Republic, including violinists Juliette M. Jones, Monique Brooks Roberts, and Edward W. Hardy, was a celebration of music, life, and love, or rather, a dynamic, multi-genre dance party celebrating music, community, and love. Check out the photos below!

This comes one year after D-Nice's sold-out Carnegie Hall debut in August 2022, his historic performance as the first hip-hop artist and DJ to headline the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and a sold-out third-anniversary show at The Apollo Theater in New York City.

Photo Credit: Ryan Postas & Tony Rahsaan