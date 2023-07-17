Photos: D-Nice, Salt-N-Pepa, Lloyd, Baby Cham, Bun B, Kathy Sledge, and More at CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE in Carnegie Hall

The event took place on Wednesday, July 12.
On Wednesday, July 12, legendary artist DJ D-Nice gave a special presentation of Club Quarantine Live in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/ Perelman Stage with guest artists 702, Baby Cham, Salt-N-Pepa, Bun B, Israel Houghton, Kathy Sledge, Kenny Burns, Lloyd, Mike Phillips, Scarface, and Chris Spencer. This all-white attire concert, anchored by the Igmar Thomas' Revive Big Band and Rootstock Republic, including violinists Juliette M. Jones, Monique Brooks Roberts, and Edward W. Hardy, was a celebration of music, life, and love, or rather, a dynamic, multi-genre dance party celebrating music, community, and love. Check out the photos below!
This comes one year after D-Nice's sold-out Carnegie Hall debut in August 2022, his historic performance as the first hip-hop artist and DJ to headline the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and a sold-out third-anniversary show at The Apollo Theater in New York City.
Photo Credit: Ryan Postas & Tony Rahsaan
Igmar Thomas and D-Nice
Baby Cham
Chris Spencer
Israel Houghton
Kenny Burns
Lloyd
Mike Phillips
Salt-N-Pepa
Club Quarantine Live (Stage & crowd)
Club Quarantine Live Performers
Scarface
Kenny Burns
Bun B
Kenny Burns, D-Nice, Baby Cham, Bun B, and Edward W. Hardy
Edward W. Hardy and Kathy Sledge
D-Nice
