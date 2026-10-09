Photos: Chloe Misseldine and Isabelle Fokine Preview LEGENDARY WOMEN at Ballet Support Foundation
The open studio performance offered a first look at the new ballet production ahead of its March 2027 premiere at New York Live Arts.
Ballet Support Foundation (BSF) recently hosted an open studio preview of LEGENDARY WOMEN, a new production featuring short ballets inspired by influential women throughout history. The event featured Chloe Misseldine and choreographer Isabelle Fokine, who offered audiences a first look at their work celebrating legendary ballerina Anna Pavlova. Check out photos from the event below!
Conceived by BSF Founder Lola Abigail Koch, LEGENDARY WOMEN features works by eleven female choreographers honoring Isadora Duncan, Anna Pavlova, Gabrielle Chanel, Frida Kahlo, Édith Piaf, Ella Fitzgerald, Maria Callas, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Serena and Venus Williams.
"We are dedicated to giving dancers and choreographers opportunities to work," said Koch. "Legendary Women honors the women who inspire the choreographers and performers, and whose artistry and accomplishments continue to influence us."
The preview highlighted Fokine's tribute to Anna Pavlova, whose celebrated performance of THE DYING SWAN became one of ballet's most recognizable works. Originally choreographed by Michel Fokine in 1905 for Pavlova, the piece has a personal connection to Isabelle Fokine, the choreographer's granddaughter.
"When making this tribute to Pavlova, I wanted to portray her travels, as well as her most famous work, Dying Swan. It was important to also honor my grandfather's work and vision," said Fokine.
The open studio presentation also featured original photographs from Michel Fokine's notes, offering additional insight into the historical inspiration behind the new work.
Among those attending the preview were American Ballet Theatre Principal Herman Cornejo, Joffrey Ballet School Artistic Director Era Jouravlev, and choreographer and dance educator Andrei Jouravlev.
LEGENDARY WOMEN, including the ANNA PAVLOVA ballet, will be presented at New York Live Arts March 24–27, 2027, before embarking on a U.S. tour in 2028 and a European tour in 2029.
Tickets and additional information are available through New York Live Arts.
Photo Credit: Ballet Support Foundation
Lola Koch, Isabelle Tsereteli
Lola Koch, Chloe Misseldine, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann
Jonathan Marder Sara Khalifa
Isabelle Fokine, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann, Lola Koch
Isabelle Fokine
Isabelle Fokine
Yan Chen, Barry Huhgson, Chloe Misseldine
Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann, Kylan Johnson, Herman Cornejo and Maria Labandera
Nicole Boutmy De Katzmann Deborah Martin
Helena Wasserman Nora Coblence
Gillian Mccain Sharon Hoge
Chloe Misseldine, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann, Lola Koch
Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine Lola Koch
Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine
Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine
Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine
Chloe Misseldine Daphne Merkin
Chloe Misseldine
Chloe Misseldine
Chloe Misseldine
Chloe Misseldine
Chloe Misseldine
Chloe Misseldine
Celine Merle
Britt Stigler Catherine Hoff
Barry Hughson Lola Koch
Nicole Boutmy De Katzmann Celine Merle
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...