Photos: Chloe Misseldine and Isabelle Fokine Preview LEGENDARY WOMEN at Ballet Support Foundation

Ballet Support Foundation (BSF) recently hosted an open studio preview of LEGENDARY WOMEN, a new production featuring short ballets inspired by influential women throughout history. The event featured Chloe Misseldine and choreographer Isabelle Fokine, who offered audiences a first look at their work celebrating legendary ballerina Anna Pavlova. Check out photos from the event below!

Conceived by BSF Founder Lola Abigail Koch, LEGENDARY WOMEN features works by eleven female choreographers honoring Isadora Duncan, Anna Pavlova, Gabrielle Chanel, Frida Kahlo, Édith Piaf, Ella Fitzgerald, Maria Callas, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Serena and Venus Williams.

"We are dedicated to giving dancers and choreographers opportunities to work," said Koch. "Legendary Women honors the women who inspire the choreographers and performers, and whose artistry and accomplishments continue to influence us."

The preview highlighted Fokine's tribute to Anna Pavlova, whose celebrated performance of THE DYING SWAN became one of ballet's most recognizable works. Originally choreographed by Michel Fokine in 1905 for Pavlova, the piece has a personal connection to Isabelle Fokine, the choreographer's granddaughter.

"When making this tribute to Pavlova, I wanted to portray her travels, as well as her most famous work, Dying Swan. It was important to also honor my grandfather's work and vision," said Fokine.

The open studio presentation also featured original photographs from Michel Fokine's notes, offering additional insight into the historical inspiration behind the new work.

Among those attending the preview were American Ballet Theatre Principal Herman Cornejo, Joffrey Ballet School Artistic Director Era Jouravlev, and choreographer and dance educator Andrei Jouravlev.

LEGENDARY WOMEN, including the ANNA PAVLOVA ballet, will be presented at New York Live Arts March 24–27, 2027, before embarking on a U.S. tour in 2028 and a European tour in 2029.

Tickets and additional information are available through New York Live Arts.

Photo Credit: Ballet Support Foundation



Lola Koch, Isabelle Tsereteli

Lola Koch, Chloe Misseldine, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann

Jonathan Marder Sara Khalifa

Isabelle Fokine, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann, Lola Koch

Isabelle Fokine

Isabelle Fokine

Yan Chen, Barry Huhgson, Chloe Misseldine

Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann, Kylan Johnson, Herman Cornejo and Maria Labandera

Nicole Boutmy De Katzmann Deborah Martin

Herman Cornejo

Helena Wasserman Nora Coblence

Gillian Mccain Sharon Hoge

Chloe Misseldine, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann, Lola Koch

Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine Lola Koch

Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine

Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine

Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine

Chloe Misseldine Daphne Merkin

Chloe Misseldine

Chloe Misseldine

Chloe Misseldine

Chloe Misseldine

Chloe Misseldine

Chloe Misseldine

Celine Merle

Britt Stigler Catherine Hoff

Barry Hughson Lola Koch

Nicole Boutmy De Katzmann Celine Merle

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