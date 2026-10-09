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Photos: Chloe Misseldine and Isabelle Fokine Preview LEGENDARY WOMEN at Ballet Support Foundation

The open studio performance offered a first look at the new ballet production ahead of its March 2027 premiere at New York Live Arts.

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Ballet Support Foundation (BSF) recently hosted an open studio preview of LEGENDARY WOMEN, a new production featuring short ballets inspired by influential women throughout history. The event featured Chloe Misseldine and choreographer Isabelle Fokine, who offered audiences a first look at their work celebrating legendary ballerina Anna Pavlova. Check out photos from the event below!

Conceived by BSF Founder Lola Abigail Koch, LEGENDARY WOMEN features works by eleven female choreographers honoring Isadora Duncan, Anna Pavlova, Gabrielle Chanel, Frida Kahlo, Édith Piaf, Ella Fitzgerald, Maria Callas, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Serena and Venus Williams.

"We are dedicated to giving dancers and choreographers opportunities to work," said Koch. "Legendary Women honors the women who inspire the choreographers and performers, and whose artistry and accomplishments continue to influence us."

The preview highlighted Fokine's tribute to Anna Pavlova, whose celebrated performance of THE DYING SWAN became one of ballet's most recognizable works. Originally choreographed by Michel Fokine in 1905 for Pavlova, the piece has a personal connection to Isabelle Fokine, the choreographer's granddaughter.

"When making this tribute to Pavlova, I wanted to portray her travels, as well as her most famous work, Dying Swan. It was important to also honor my grandfather's work and vision," said Fokine.

The open studio presentation also featured original photographs from Michel Fokine's notes, offering additional insight into the historical inspiration behind the new work.

Among those attending the preview were American Ballet Theatre Principal Herman Cornejo, Joffrey Ballet School Artistic Director Era Jouravlev, and choreographer and dance educator Andrei Jouravlev.

LEGENDARY WOMEN, including the ANNA PAVLOVA ballet, will be presented at New York Live Arts March 24–27, 2027, before embarking on a U.S. tour in 2028 and a European tour in 2029.

Tickets and additional information are available through New York Live Arts.

Photo Credit: Ballet Support Foundation

Photos: Chloe Misseldine and Isabelle Fokine Preview LEGENDARY WOMEN at Ballet Support Foundation — photo 1 of 28


Lola Koch, Isabelle Tsereteli

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Lola Koch, Chloe Misseldine, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann

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Jonathan Marder Sara Khalifa

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Isabelle Fokine, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann, Lola Koch

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Isabelle Fokine

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Isabelle Fokine

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Yan Chen, Barry Huhgson, Chloe Misseldine

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Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann, Kylan Johnson, Herman Cornejo and Maria Labandera

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Nicole Boutmy De Katzmann Deborah Martin

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Herman Cornejo

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Helena Wasserman Nora Coblence

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Gillian Mccain Sharon Hoge

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Chloe Misseldine, Nicole Boutmy de Katzmann, Lola Koch

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Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine Lola Koch

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Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine

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Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine

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Chloe Misseldine Isabelle Fokine

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Chloe Misseldine Daphne Merkin

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Chloe Misseldine

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Chloe Misseldine

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Chloe Misseldine

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Chloe Misseldine

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Chloe Misseldine

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Chloe Misseldine

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Celine Merle

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Britt Stigler Catherine Hoff

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Barry Hughson Lola Koch

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Nicole Boutmy De Katzmann Celine Merle



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