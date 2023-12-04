Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Stills With Fantasia Barrino, H.E.R., Halle Bailey & More

The Color Purple will be released in theaters on December 25.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

The Color Purple Movie
Take a new look at The Color Purple with new stills from the upcoming film.

The photos include Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Halle Bailey as young Celie and Nettie, including performing Bailey's new song, "Keep It Movin'."

The stills also include photos of Danielle Brooks performing "Hello No!" as Sofia and Fantasia Barrino performing "I'm Here" as Celie.

New glimpses of Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Mister, and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery are also featured.

This bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, David Alan Grier, Ciara, Jon BatisteLouis Gossett, Jr., Tamela Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Terrence J. Smith, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Aba Arthur, Elizabeth Marvel, and more.

The Color Purple is in theaters on December 25.

Check out the new photos here:

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Halle Bailey

Danielle Brooks, the cast of The Color Purple

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson

H.E.R., Corey Hawkins

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Halle Bailey

Director Blitz Bazawule, Colman Domingo

Photos Courtesy of Warner Bros. 



