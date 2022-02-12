Photos: Broadway's Best Unite in DC for 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents a star-studded lineup of Broadway and Kennedy Center favorites coming together in the Kennedy Center Opera House to celebrate 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center. Last night, February 11, saw the first of two sold-out performances, with the second performance taking place this evening, February 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Chicago, Aladdin, Hamilton), this once-in-a-lifetime concert event pays homage to the legacy of Broadway musicals at the Kennedy Center as it celebrates its 50th Anniversary, including a special tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim. The celebration stars Tony Award® winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show, Falsettos), Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, The Little Mermaid), Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, She Loves Me), Tony Award® winner LaChanze (Trouble in Mind, The Color Purple), Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Tony Award® nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, The Kennedy Center's The Music Man), Tony Award® nominee Andrea McArdle (Annie, State Fair), Grammy Award® winner and Tony Award® nominee Andrew Rannells (Falsettos, The Book of Mormon), Tony Award® winner Frances Ruffelle (Les Misérables), multiple Grammy® and Tony Award® nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, Sondheim on Sondheim, "A Time to Sing" at the Kennedy Center), Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos, the Kennedy Center's How to Succeed...) and Tony Award® nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset, On the Town). The evening also includes Michael Baerga, Sir Brock, Tony Meredith, Dave Schoonover, and Jaquez André Sims.

Featuring an on-stage 40-piece Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, the concert is directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful, the Kennedy Center's The Music Man and How to Succeed...) with musical direction by Emmy Award® winner Rob Berman (Bright Star, Finnian's Rainbow), choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Disaster!), set and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III (the Kennedy Center's The Who's Tommy, The Music Man, Footloose), lighting design by Cory Pattak (the Kennedy Center's The Music Man, Next to Normal, Little Shop of Horrors), sound design by Dan Moses Schreier (Flying Over Sunset, Trouble in Mind) and costume design by Alejo Vietti (Holiday Inn, Beautiful).