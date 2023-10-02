Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below

Wolfe performed selections from Waitress, The Last Five Years, and & Juliet, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

Tony Award nominee and Broadway favorite Betsy Wolfe headlined the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 54 Below. Wolfe performed selections from Waitress, The Last Five Years, and & Juliet, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. See photos from the show below!

Betsy is currently appearing in & Juliet on Broadway, and has previously appeared in the title role of Broadway’s Waitress, in addition to Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and more. Betsy most recently appeared with The New York Pops at its 39th Birthday Gala celebrating the music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

The evening also included a performance by the PopsEd alumni ensemble, which features young musicians who have previously participated in the orchestra’s Kids on Stage program. Kids on Stage provides students who live across all five boroughs access to the professional performance process including a comprehensive rehearsal period, and performance with the orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage. 

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support the orchestra’s PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds.

The New York Pops’ 2023-24 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall includes 21st Century Broadway on Friday, October 27, 2023 featuring Derek KlenaHailey Kilgore, Javier Muñoz, and Ali StrokerOne Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara on Friday, November 17, 2023; The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23; Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue on Friday, February 9, 2024 featuring Montego Glover and Lee Musiker; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.
 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Ekaterina Chizhova (Alto Saxophone), Law Watford (Alto Saxophone), Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone)

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Kevin Winebold

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
PopsEd Alumni Ensemble that includes Ekaterina Chizhova (Alto Saxophone), Law Watford (Alto Saxophone), Christopher LeDoux (Trumpet), Olivia Busiri Vici (Trombone), Liana Logan (Bass) and Chase Haimoff (Drums)

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Liana Logan (Bass) and Chase Haimoff (Drums)

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Steven Reineke

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Steven Reineke

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Eric Gabbard and June Freemazon

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Steven Reineke, Eric Gabbard, June Freemazon

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Serena Ekram Khan

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Elizabeth Guglielmo

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Elizabeth Guglielmo

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Serena Ekram Khan, Elizabeth Guglielmo and Steven Reineke

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
William Sullivan

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Steven Reineke

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Andrew Resnick (Music Director)

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Rob Jost, Jamie Eblen and Justin Goldner

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
June Freemazon and Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
June Freemazon and Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe and Steven Reineke

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Betsy Wolfe, Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard

Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below
Elizabeth Guglielmo and Steven Reineke



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Geneva Carr, Michael Cerveris To Lead Industry Reading Of New Comedy 45 BENNINGTON Photo
Geneva Carr, Michael Cerveris To Lead Industry Reading Of New Comedy 45 BENNINGTON

Tony nominee Geneva Carr and Tony winner Michael Cerveris will lead the first NYC industry reading of 45 Bennington, a new play by Ryan McCurdy. Imani Jade Powers (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Becton, and Priyanka Krishnan will round out the ensemble of this comedy about real estate, religion, and other illusions.

2
Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237 Photo
Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179

Broadway’s Happy Place, filled with theatrical treasures, encounters with stars and exclusive auction experiences, welcomed legions of theater lovers from near and far as the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned Sunday, October 1, 2023. See photos from the event below!

3
Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Just last week, Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. officially returned to Broadway in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, now running at the Music Box Theatre. In this vide, we're taking you inside opening night!

4
Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More Photo
Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More

Casting is complete for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York TheatrePhotos: GOLDEN RAINBOW Opens at The York Theatre
Photos: Go Inside the ENCORE! Gala at The Argyle TheatrePhotos: Go Inside the ENCORE! Gala at The Argyle Theatre
Photos: ARMS AND THE MAN Cast and Creative Meets The PressPhotos: ARMS AND THE MAN Cast and Creative Meets The Press
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORSPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
THE LION KING

Recommended For You