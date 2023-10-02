Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below

Tony Award nominee and Broadway favorite Betsy Wolfe headlined the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 54 Below. Wolfe performed selections from Waitress, The Last Five Years, and & Juliet, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. See photos from the show below!

Betsy is currently appearing in & Juliet on Broadway, and has previously appeared in the title role of Broadway’s Waitress, in addition to Falsettos, Bullets Over Broadway, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and more. Betsy most recently appeared with The New York Pops at its 39th Birthday Gala celebrating the music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

The evening also included a performance by the PopsEd alumni ensemble, which features young musicians who have previously participated in the orchestra’s Kids on Stage program. Kids on Stage provides students who live across all five boroughs access to the professional performance process including a comprehensive rehearsal period, and performance with the orchestra on the Carnegie Hall stage.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground cabaret fundraiser support the orchestra’s PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds.

The New York Pops’ 2023-24 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall includes 21st Century Broadway on Friday, October 27, 2023 featuring Derek Klena, Hailey Kilgore, Javier Muñoz, and Ali Stroker; One Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara on Friday, November 17, 2023; The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23; Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue on Friday, February 9, 2024 featuring Montego Glover and Lee Musiker; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.



