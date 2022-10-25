Photos: Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond and More Bring PARADE To Life At City Center
New York City Center is presenting Jason Robert Brown's Parade Tuesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 6. The production stars Ben Platt as Leo Frank, Micaela Diamond (Lucille Frank), Gaten Matarazzo (Frankie Epps), and more. See photos from inside today's press preview performance!
The production will be directed by Michael Arden with music direction by Tom Murray and choreography by Cree Grant.
The full company includes Florrie Bagel, Stacie Bono, Courtnee Carter (Angela), Max Chernin, Eddie Cooper (Newt Lee), John Dossett (Old Soldier/Judge Roan), Erin Rose Doyle (Mary Phagan), Manoel Felciano (Tom Watson), Brody Grant (Young Soldier), Alex Joseph Grayson (Jim Conley), Danielle Lee Greaves (Minnie McKnight), Christopher Gurr (Mr. Peavy), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Britt Craig), Sean Allan Krill (Governor Slaton), Douglas Lyons (Riley), Erin Mackey (Mrs. Phagan), Ashlyn Maddox (Factory Girl), Sophia Manicone (Iola Stover),Howard McGillin (Luther Rosser), Grace McLean (Sally Slaton), William Michals, Paul Alexander Nolan (Hugh Dorsey), Sofie Poliakoff (Factory Girl), and Jackson Teeley.
New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Gala benefit packages for Tuesday, November 1, including a festive post-performance dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, start at $2,500. For additional details on Gala benefit packages call 212.763.1205.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Brody Grant, Ashlyn Maddox
Brody Grant, Ashlyn Maddox
Ashlyn Maddox, Brody Grant
Ashlyn Maddox, Brody Grant
Ashlyn Maddox, Brody Grant
Brody Grant
Erin Rose Doyle, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Danielle Lee Greaves, Courtnee Carter, Douglas Lyons, Manoel Felciano, Howard McGillin
Max Chernin, Paul Alexander Nolan, Jackson Teeley, Stacie Bono, Erin Mackey, Alex Joseph Grayson, Sofie Poliakoff, Eddie Cooper, Gaten Matarazzo
Ashlyn Maddox, Brody Grant
Brody Grant, John Dossett
Erin Rose Doyle, Christopher Gurr, Courtnee Carter, Douglas Lyons, Howard McGillin, Manoel Felciano, Sean Allan Krill, Jennifer Laura Thompson, John Dossett
Sean Allan Krill, Jennifer Laura Thompson
Paul Alexander Nolan, Max Chernin, Jackson Teeley, Stacie Bono, Erin Mackey, Sofie Poliakoff, Eddie Cooper, Jay Armstrong Johnson
Howard McGillin, Douglas Lyons, Courtnee Carter, Sean Allan Krill, Jennifer Laura Thompson, John Dossett, Florrie Bagel, Alex Joseph Grayson, Paul Alexander Nolan, Max Chernin, Erin Mackey
Alex Joseph Grayson, Paul Alexander Nolan, Max Chernin, Erin Mackey, Eddie Cooper, Jay Armstrong Johnson
Gaten Matarazzo, Ashlyn Maddox, Manoel Felciano, Brody Grant, Danielle Lee Greaves, William Michals, Erin Rose Doyle, Howard McGillin
William Michals, Erin Rose Doyle, Howard McGillin, Christopher Gurr, Erin Mackey, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Stacie Bono
Erin Mackey, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Stacie Bono, Paul Alexander Nolan, Max Chernin, Jackson Teeley, Sophia Manicone, Sofie Poliakoff
