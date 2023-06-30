Photos: Bebe Neuwirth, Charlotte d'Amboise And More Celebrate New CHICAGO Exhibit at The Museum of Broadway

The new exhibit is a retrospective of CHICAGO’s 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Photo 2 Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman, Courtney, Boniello Join RENT Concert
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 3 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!
Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBE Photo 4 Video: Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

Museum of Broadway
Click Here for More on Museum of Broadway

Last night, the Museum of Broadway unveiled their new special exhibit, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, with a special cocktail party attended by CHICAGO cast members past and present. See photos from inside the star-studded event below. 

The new exhibit is a retrospective of CHICAGO’s 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years. Guests can get a closer look at one of a kind artifacts, stunning costumes worn by Robin Givens, Bebe Neuwirth, and Pamela Anderson, and even feel like they’re a part of the show in an exclusive photo activation. ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical is featured in the Museum of Broadway through September 10, 2023. 

Last night, Bebe Neuwirth, the original “Velma Kelly” on Broadway, was joined by Velmas throughout the years, including Lana Jean Gordon and Sharon Lawrence, as well as current Broadway Velma Kimberly Marable. Paige Davis and Emma Pittman, who both previously portrayed the role of “Roxie Hart” were in attendance, alongside Broadway’s current Roxie, Charlotte d’Amboise. Current Broadway “Matron ‘Mama’ Morton” Jennifer Fouché was joined by  “Mama” Morton alum Haley Swindal. Opera Singer and former “Billy Flynn” Paulo Szot also joined the ensemble of attendees yesterday evening.

Current CHICAGO cast members Christine Cornish Smith, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Evan Harrington, Arian Keddell, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Brian O’Brien, and Angel Reda joined with CHICAGO Scenic Designer John Lee Beatty and CHICAGO Producers Barry and Fran Weissler at the event to celebrate the occasion.

Admission to this brand new special exhibit is included with any standard timed or flex ticket to The Museum of Broadway, which can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets.

Photo Credit; Rebecca J Michelson

Chicago
Museum of Broadway Chicago Exhibit

Chicago
Museum of Broadway Chicago Exhibit

Chicago
Museum of Broadway Chicago Exhibit

Chicago
Museum of Broadway Chicago Exhibit

Chicago
Museum of Broadway Chicago Exhibit

Chicago
Sharon Lawrence and John Lee Beatty

Chicago
Paulo Szot

Chicago

Patrick Page, Lana Jean Gordon

Chicago
Paige Davis

Chicago
Paige Davis and Patrick Page

Chicago
Barry and Fran Weissler

Chicago
Evan Harrington, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, Joseph London, Charlotte d'Amboise, Jennifer Fouche, Jeff Gorti

Chicago
Charlotte d'Amboise

Chicago
Brian O'Brien

Chicago
Bebe Neuwirth

Chicago
Bebe Neuwirth

Chicago
Bebe Neuwith, Mindy Cooper Grenke and Sharon Lawrence

Chicago
Bebe Neuwirth, Fran Weissler

Chicago
Angel Reda, Lana Jean Gordon

Chicago
Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti

Chicago
Kimberly Marable

Chicago
Haley Swindal

Chicago
Emma Pittman

Chicago
Diane Nicoletti, Julie Boardman, Fran Weissler




RELATED STORIES

1
Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO Photo
Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO

ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, will be a retrospective of CHICAGO's 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years.

2
dAmboise, Croman, Fouché, and More Will Return to CHICAGO This Month Photo
d'Amboise, Croman, Fouché, and More Will Return to CHICAGO This Month

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome back Charlotte d'Amboise as “Roxie Hart” on June 12 and Dylis Croman as “Roxie Hart,” Jennifer Fouché as “Matron Mama Morton,” Ryan Silverman as “Billy Flynn” and Evan Harrington as “Amos Hart” all beginning June 5, 2023.

3
Photos & Video: Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Photo
Photos & Video: Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway

Check out new promos for Chicago on Broadway!

4
Photos: See Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable & More in CHICAGO Photo
Photos: See Olivia Holt, Kimberly Marable & More in CHICAGO

See new photos of Olivia Holt as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn and Liam Fennecken as Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway! 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Chicago Lapel Pin Chicago Lapel Pin
Chicago Magnet Chicago Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

Meet the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Review Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in LondonReview Roundup: A STRANGE LOOP Arrives in London
Amber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival ReadingsAmber Iman, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Annie Golden & More to be Featured in Williamstown Theatre Festival Readings
Video: First Look at Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello & More in INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLOVideo: First Look at Patti Murin, Carolee Carmello & More in INTO THE WOODS at Pittsburgh CLO

Videos

Video: Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video Video: Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
HAMILTON

Recommended For You