Photos: Bebe Neuwirth, Charlotte d'Amboise And More Celebrate New CHICAGO Exhibit at The Museum of Broadway

Last night, the Museum of Broadway unveiled their new special exhibit, ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, with a special cocktail party attended by CHICAGO cast members past and present. See photos from inside the star-studded event below.

The new exhibit is a retrospective of CHICAGO’s 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years. Guests can get a closer look at one of a kind artifacts, stunning costumes worn by Robin Givens, Bebe Neuwirth, and Pamela Anderson, and even feel like they’re a part of the show in an exclusive photo activation. ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical is featured in the Museum of Broadway through September 10, 2023.

Last night, Bebe Neuwirth, the original “Velma Kelly” on Broadway, was joined by Velmas throughout the years, including Lana Jean Gordon and Sharon Lawrence, as well as current Broadway Velma Kimberly Marable. Paige Davis and Emma Pittman, who both previously portrayed the role of “Roxie Hart” were in attendance, alongside Broadway’s current Roxie, Charlotte d’Amboise. Current Broadway “Matron ‘Mama’ Morton” Jennifer Fouché was joined by “Mama” Morton alum Haley Swindal. Opera Singer and former “Billy Flynn” Paulo Szot also joined the ensemble of attendees yesterday evening.

Current CHICAGO cast members Christine Cornish Smith, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Evan Harrington, Arian Keddell, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Brian O’Brien, and Angel Reda joined with CHICAGO Scenic Designer John Lee Beatty and CHICAGO Producers Barry and Fran Weissler at the event to celebrate the occasion.

Admission to this brand new special exhibit is included with any standard timed or flex ticket to The Museum of Broadway, which can be purchased at https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com/tickets.