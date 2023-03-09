Photos: Ariana DeBose Visits RiseNY For Its First Anniversary

Ariana DeBose, SAG, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Academy Award winner," visited RiseNY as it celebrates the one-year anniversary of their grand opening!

RiseNY is a one-of-a-kind Soaring New York Experience, combining a spectacular ride with museum-style galleries to celebrate the history of the Big Apple and the joy of the New York experience! The interactive and thrilling attraction opened in March of 2022 and features Mario Lopez, Jeff Goldblum, Ric Burns, and Tim Gunn.

Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, and Golden Globe Award for her performance as Anita in West Side Story.

She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently, she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.

Photos: Jackson Lee / @gr8images