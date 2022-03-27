Photos: Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno & More on the Red Carpet at the Oscars
The 94th Oscars were held at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and were televised live on ABC.
At the 94th Oscar Awards, stars including Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Rita Moreno, and more hit the red carpet before the ceremony began.
Check out photos of Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Jake Gyllenhaal, H.E.R., Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Jessie Buckley, Rita Moreno, Ariana DeBose, Julianne Hough, Queen Latifah, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Latanya Richardson Jackson, John Leguizamo, Steven Spielberg, and more.
Ariana DeBose
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose
Rita Moreno
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg, Rita Moreno, and Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose
Stephanie Beatriz
Vanessa Hudgens
Cynthia Erivo
Queen Latifah
Andrew Garfield
Andrew Garfield
H.E.R.
Halle Bailey
Jessie Buckley
Julianne Hough
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Rachel Zegler
Latanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson
John Leguizamo
Jake Gyllenhaal
Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington