Photos: Alfie Allen Receives Portrait at Sardis

Alfie Allen recently received his portrait at Sardi's! Check out the photos below!

Alfie is currently in Hangment on Broadway. His other Theater credits include: The Spoils (West End, Trafalgar Studios) and Equus (Chichester Festival Theatre). Film credits: Night Teeth (Netflix), Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, Coky Giedroyc's How to Build a Girl, Shane Black's reboot The Predator, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch's John Wick, and Joe Wright's Atonement.

Television credits: "Game of Thrones" (HBO, Emmy nomination for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series), "Close to the Enemy" (BBC Two), "White House Farm" (ITV and HBO Max), and "Harlots" (Hulu). Upcoming television: "SAS: Rogue Heroes" (BBC).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas