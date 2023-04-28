Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Composer Michael R. Jackson Hits The Stage At Lincoln Center Theater's NEXT@LCT3 Concert Series!

This week, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson launched Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's NEXT@LCT3, a concert series of performances at the Claire Tow Theater. See photos of the "A Strange Loop" composer hitting the stage below!

Bringing together theater's most exciting new songwriters and composers, NEXT@LCT3 is a concert series featuring original music in the intimate setting of the Claire Tow Theater. Each week, a new act will perform both new music and the songs you already love. This once in a lifetime event gives audiences the chance to experience the great composer/songwriters of our time up close and personal.

For his concert series, Michael R. Jackson performs some of his best-known works as well as some special rarities. Audiences are treated to new music and instant classics from the creator of last season's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, "A Strange Loop".

NEXT@LCT3: Michael R. Jackson continues with performances tonight (Friday, April 28), Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 all at 7:30pm.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin