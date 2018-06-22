Photo Throwback: Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Pose in 2003

We're taking you deep into the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride for exclusive flashbacks to Broadway past. Today, check out these shots of Wicked's original leading ladies, Kristin Chenoweth an Idina Menzel, from 2003.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 14 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel help to kick off Actors' Equity's 17th Annual Stephen J. Falat Basket Project. Over 2500 Holiday Baskets were delivered to more than 20 hospitals, AIDS hospices, pediatic AIDS centers and HIV community services in the New York metropolitan area. Gershwin Theatre on November 28, 2003 in New York City.

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel help to kick off Actors' Equity's 17th Annual Stephen J. Falat Basket Project. Over 2500 Holiday Baskets were delivered to more than 20 hospitals, AIDS hospices, pediatic AIDS centers and HIV community services in the New York metropolitan area. Gershwin Theatre on November 28, 2003 in New York City.