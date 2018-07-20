Photo Flashback: The Best of Times! Celebrating Jerry Herman's 78th Birthday!

In today's photo flashback, we're attending the star-studded 78th birthday celebration of legendary composer, Jerry Herman! Check out some throwback photos from the evening below!

Herman's legendary scores have spawned such standards as "I Am What I Am," "The Best of Times," "Mame," "If He Walked Into My Life," "We Need a Little Christmas," and "Hello, Dolly!"

His first Broadway musical, Milk and Honey (1961), ran for 543 performances. He made history in 1964 with Hello, Dolly! (ten Tony Awards® including Best Musical, a Broadway record held for 37 years), which was followed by yet another smash, Mame, in 1966.

With Hello, Dolly! and Mame still running, Herman had the rare distinction of having three Broadway shows playing simultaneously when Dear World opened in 1969. In 1974, Mack & Mabel opened (and remains one of his best-loved scores), and was followed by 1979's The Grand Tour.

Herman's most recent Broadway show, La Cage aux Folles, became another phenomenon, winning the Tony Award® in 1983 for Best Musical. It was successfully revived in 2004 and 2010, winning the Tony® for Best Revival each time.

Two of Herman's most cherished songs from Hello, Dolly! are the emotional highlight of the Disney-Pixar classic Wall-E,cementing Herman's place in American popular culture. His countless awards and honors include multiple Tony Awards®, Grammy Awards®, Olivier Awards, Drama Desk Awards, the Johnny Mercer Award, the Richard RodgersAward, the Oscar Hammerstein Award, the Frederick Loewe Award, membership in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Theatre Hall of Fame, and most recently, The Kennedy Center Honor.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Harvey Fierstein , Angela Lansbury , Jerry Herman attend the Tony Awards, New York, NY. June 1983



Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury and Jerry Herman attend the "La Cage Aux Folles" Broadway Opening Party - August 21, 1983 in New York City.



Jerry Herman, Carol Channing and Sammy Cahn attend the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City. 1982



Adolph Green, Betty Comden, Al Pacino, Jerry Herman,Burgess Meredith, Susan Strassberg, Angela Lansbury, Lillian Gish, Carol Channing, Ethel Merman, Princess Grace Kelly and Ellen Burstynat the Theatre Hall Of Fame Awards held at the Uris Theater,now called the Gershwin Theater, New York City. on March 28, 1982



Jerry Herman, Ellen Burstyn, Sally Struthers and the Maguire Sisters attending a Charity Benefit performance at THE MET in Lincoln Center, New York City. December 1985



Coleen Dewhurst, Angela Lansbury, Jerry Herman and Carol Channing during 43rd Annual Tony Awards on 6/4/1989 at Lunt-Fontanne Theater & New York Hilton in New York City.



Composer Jerry Herman attends the Opening Night of "Oklahoma" at the Gershwin Theatre, NYC. 3/21/02



Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for â€˜LA CAGE aux FOLLESâ€™ at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Leslie Uggams and Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for â€˜LA CAGE aux FOLLESâ€™ at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Jerry Herman ( Composer ) with his god daughter Attending the Opening Night performance for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Jerry Herman being interviewed by Honey Clover for the PBS show Under The Pink Carpet. Attending the Opening Night performance for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for â€˜LA CAGE aux FOLLESâ€™ at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Jerry Herman attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "La Cage Aux Folles" at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. April 18, 2010



Kelsey Grammer, Douglas Hodges & Jerry Herman during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "La Cage Aux Folles" at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. April 18, 2010



Kelsey Grammer, Douglas Hodges, Jerry Herman, Christine Andreas during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "La Cage Aux Folles" at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. April 18, 2010



Kelsey Grammer, Jerry Herman, Douglas Hodges, Christine Andreas with ensemble cast during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "La Cage Aux Folles" at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. April 18, 2010



Kelsey Grammer, Jerry Herman, Douglas Hodges during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "La Cage Aux Folles" at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. April 18, 2010



Backstage with Douglas Hodges, Jerry Herman, Kelsey Grammer & the ensemble cast during the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "La Cage Aux Folles" at the Longacre Theatre in New York City. April 18, 2010



Rosie O'Donnell and Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance forâ€™ LA CAGE aux FOLLES â€˜at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Liz Smith with Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for â€˜LA CAGE aux FOLLESâ€™ at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Jerry Herman attending the Opening Night performance for LA CAGE aux FOLLES at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. December 9, 2004



Jerry Herman arriving at the 63rd Annual Antoinette Perry Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7, 2009.



Jerry Herman in the Press Room at the 63rd Annual Antoinette Perry Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7, 2009.



Jerry Herman attends the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors Ceremomy on December 5, 2010 at the kennedy Center in Washington, D.C..



