Photo Flashback: Alan Bates in 1980

We're taking it back to the 80s with a photo flashback!

Check out this photo of actor Alan Bates below!

Alan Bates was an English actor who came to prominence in the 1960s. He is known for his performance with Anthony Quinn in Zorba the Greek, as well as his roles in King of Hearts, Georgy Girl, Far From the Madding Crowd and The Fixer, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Bates went on to star in The Go-Between, An Unmarried Woman, Nijinsky and in The Rose with Bette Midler, as well as many television dramas, including The Mayor of Casterbridge, Harold Pinter's The Collection, A Voyage Round My Father, An Englishman Abroad (as Guy Burgess) and Pack of Lies.

Bates' stage credits include, Fortune's Fool, The Unexpected Man, Butley, Poor Richard, The Caretaker, and Look Back in Anger.



Alan Bates walking on Fifth Avenue in New York City. April 1980.