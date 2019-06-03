Photo Flashback: 2019 Tony Nominee Laurie Metcalf Takes a Bow in 2007

We're flashing back through the photo archives of BroadwayWorld's very own Walter McBride to bring you some shots of 2019 Tony nominee Laurie Metcalf a decade ago.

Metcalf received the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for Three Tall Women and a 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for A Doll's House, Part 2. She has also received Tony nominations for Misery, The Other Place, and November. Metcalf received three Emmy Awards for her work on the television series "Roseanne," and Emmy nominations for "3rd Rock from the Sun," "Monk," "Desperate Housewives," "The Big Bang Theory," "Getting On," and "Horace and Pete." She will be seen in the upcoming television series, "The Conners." Films include Lady Bird (National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress, National Society of Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress, Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture), Desperately Seeking Susan, Leaving Las Vegas, Uncle Buck, JFK, Internal Affairs, and the Toy Story series. She is an original member of Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Laurie Metcalf attending the 1st day of Rehearsal for David Mamet's new comedy NOVEMBER at the 42nd Street Studios in New York City. November 26, 2007



Laurie Metcalf during the Opening Night Performance Curtain Call of Neil Simon's "Bighton Beach Memoirs" at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. October 25, 2009



Laurie Metcalf attending the Opening Night after party for the New David Mamet Play NOVEMBER at Restaurant Bond 45 in New York City. January 17, 2008